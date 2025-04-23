Tech Made Simple

These AR Glasses Deliver a Massive Movie and Gaming Screen on the Go

by Suzanne Kantra on April 23, 2025

The Rokid Max 2 may look like a slightly futuristic pair of sunglasses, but beneath the sleek frames lies one of the more practical consumer AR glasses I’ve tried. Retailing for $449 and available now via Rokid.com and Amazon, the Max 2 builds on the foundation of previous Rokid models with several notable upgrades – including real-time diopter adjustment and broad device compatibility.

At just 75 grams (about 2.6 ounces), the Max 2 is light enough for extended use. I found them comfortable for long periods of viewing – on planes, trains, or lounging at home. The frame design leans toward conventional eyewear, which helps reduce the self-conscious factor that often comes with wearing AR glasses in public.

The Rokid Max 2 AR glasses are shown with their shade next to them.

Each lens delivers 1920 x 1080 resolution via Sony Micro OLED displays, with a wide 50° field of view and a perceived virtual screen size of up to 215 inches when viewed from about 6 meters (18 feet). The image quality is excellent: sharp, bright, and colorful, with up to 600 nits of brightness, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. I consistently found the image to be crisp and vivid – even in brighter environments. Integrated speakers in each temple provide plenty of sound for casual listening, though for an immersive movie or music experience, hooking up a pair of Bluetooth headphones is the way to go.

One unique feature is the built-in diopter adjustment, which allows for real-time focus tuning between 0.00D and -6.00D. This makes it possible to share the same pair of glasses across users with different vision needs. My husband, who normally wears +2.5 magnification reading glasses, could use them without needing to adjust anything, while I was able to dial in settings for my nearsightedness with the turn of a knob on each lens. It’s a smart inclusion that avoids the need for prescription lens inserts.

Closeup shot of lenses and diopter adjustment for the Rokid Max 2

Device compatibility is another strength. The Max 2 connects directly to handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, as well as smartphones or computers with USB-C DisplayPort output.

The Rokid Max 2 is one of the more polished and practical entries in the AR glasses space. You get high-end visuals, excellent comfort, a subtle design that won’t make you feel like a cyborg in public, and the flexibility to work with a wide range of devices. For those curious about AR glasses but wary of gimmicks, the Max 2 delivers a solid balance of form and function.

The Rokid Max 2 AR Glasses are available now for $399 (usually $529) at Rokid.com (check price on Amazon). 

[Image credit: Techlicious]

