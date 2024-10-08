Power Up for Less: Best Prime Day Deals on Power Stations & Chargers

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

With Hurricane Milton and other big storms serving as a reminder of the importance of being prepared, this Amazon Prime Day offers great opportunities to invest in reliable power solutions. From heavy-duty power stations that can keep your home essentials running during outages to portable chargers perfect for staying connected on the go, you can find significant discounts of up to 54% off. Whether you're preparing for emergencies or just looking for on-the-go power, these deals on top brands like EcoFlow, Jackery, and Anker are too good to pass up.

EcoFlow Delta Pro 3

EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 Portable Power Station: $2959 (20% off)

The EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 offers a powerful 4000Wh battery that can expand up to 48kWh, providing a short-term home backup solution. When fully expanded, it can keep your home running for 2-4 days during outages, making it ideal for those looking for reliable power security. The EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 4000Wh expansion batteries are also on sale for $2,079 instead of $2,599.

Get the deal on Amazon: $2959 instead of $3699 – lowest price ever

EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station: $459 (54% off)

The EcoFlow Delta 2 is a robust portable power station with a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery, delivering 1800W AC and 100W USB-C output. This means it can power a mini fridge for up to 32 hours, making it ideal for camping or handling short power outages. With its ability to fully charge in 80 minutes and the option to expand up to 3kWh for added capacity, it's a solid deal at 54% off, perfect for those needing reliable backup power.

Get the deal on Amazon: $459 instead of $999 – lowest price ever

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station (2024 New): $459 (43% off)

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a portable power station with a 1070Wh LiFePO4 battery, 1500W AC output, and 100W USB-C output. Weighing just 23 pounds with an easy-carry handle, it charges fully in just an hour, making it perfect for outdoor adventures or emergency home use. Though it’s not expandable, the 43% discount makes this an excellent option for those seeking lightweight, fast-charging power on the go.

Get the deal on Amazon: $459 instead of $799 – lowest price ever

Anker 737 Power Bank (24,000mAh): $89 (40% off)

The Anker 737 Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger with 24,000mAh and 140W output, ideal for powering laptops and other demanding devices when you're off the grid. With 40% off, this deal is perfect for those needing reliable power for extended remote work or travel.

Get the deal on Amazon: $89 instead of $149 – 40% off

Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh 20W USB Power Bank: $18 (27% off)

The Anker PowerCore Slim is a compact 10,000mAh power bank with 20W output, making it a great everyday backup for phones and small gadgets. At just $18, it’s an affordable stocking stuffer that ensures you’re always powered up when needed.

Get the deal on Amazon: $18 instead of $25 – lowest price

UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank (10,000mAh): $29 (40% off)

This UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank is perfect for iPhone users, offering 10,000mAh of wireless charging power with MagSafe compatibility and 20W fast charging. At 40% off, it's a great stocking stuffer for those who want a reliable, on-the-go wireless charging solution.

Get the deal on Amazon: $29 instead of $49 – 40% off

[Image credit: EcoFlow]