A Pocket-Sized Hair Dryer That Delivers Salon Results for Under $100

by Andrea Smith on November 26, 2024

For anyone who wants salon-quality blowouts at home or on the go, the Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer is an ideal gift – especially at just $99.99, as savings of $60. It’s the perfect blend of functionality and portability, proving that exceptional hair care can come in a small package.

The Dreame Pocket hair dryer is shown with its bag and the unfrizz attachment (lto the right of the dyer) and curling attachment (to the right of the unfrizz attachment)).

The dryer's innovative design includes two magnetic attachments that "snap" on, helping you achieve polished styles while controlling frizz. There's a curling nozzle for styling and an unfrizz nozzle for a smooth finish. To help lock in moisture and enhance shine, the hair dryer generates negative ions.

Built-in temperature sensing continuously adjusts heat levels to protect your hair's health, keeping it below 134.6℉. As someone with fine hair who's particularly conscious of heat damage, I've found the five precise temperature settings invaluable. The range spans from a cooling blast for style setting to controlled heat levels that work effectively across all hair types and textures.

The dryer comes with a sleek travel bag, making it particularly giftable and perfect for maintaining your hair care routine whether you're at home or traveling.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.

