Use Facebook’s New Tool to Influence What You See in Your Feed

A few months ago, Facebook rolled out the Feeds tab, which enabled you to filter posts by friends, Groups, or Pages, in addition to your main news feed. Today, Facebook announced it is rolling out a new tool that enables you to boost the likelihood of seeing posts you like and decrease the chances of seeing posts you don’t enjoy.

The new “Show more” or “Show less” feature will sometimes appear as an option on some posts, and, in the coming weeks, you’ll be able to select the menu (triple dots) for a specific post to provide your feedback.

By selecting “Show more” or “Show less,” you are temporarily impacting the ranking of posts that Facebook adds to your news feed, as well as posts from your connections, including friends, Groups, or people you follow. Facebook will use this feedback to help them shape their content algorithms and, hopefully, show you more relevant posts.

While Facebook is using your feedback to tweak their algorithms to show you more of what they think you’ll like, it's not the only option. You can still “Hide post” to remove the post entirely from your feed and see fewer like it. This sounds a lot like "Show less." However, Facebook told Techlicious, "Hide is a stronger signal that a particular piece of content is unwanted and triggers the ability to report that content. Show less is a subtler preference signal and has less of a demotion impact than Hide." You can also “Snooze” posts from a friend, Group, or Page for 30 days, and “Unfollow,” which doesn’t unfriend someone, but prevents their posts from showing in your Feeds. And if you want to see more posts from specific friends or Pages, you can “Add to Favorites.”

Check out our complete guide to Facebook Privacy settings for more ways to impact what you see on Facebook.

[Image credit: Facebook, Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.