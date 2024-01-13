From Beans to Brew: Exploring Cocinaré's Innovative Kettle and Grinder

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

As both a coffee and tea lover, I love seeing products at CES that align with my caffeinated personal passions. The Cocinaré Flow Gooseneck Kettle and Essence Wireless Coffee Grinder both fit the bill. They offer a range of features that combine efficiency, style, and the technical cred you need for making serious cups of brew, whether your preference is joe or jasmine.

Pouring over the Flow Gooseneck Kettle

The Flow-Gooseneck Kettle can be used for making any hot beverage, but it boasts a range of technical features specifically designed for lovers of pour-over brews.

One of its key innovations is the adjustable power control, which automatically reduces from high to low as the water temperature nears the user's desired setting. This feature ensures precise temperature control, crucial for optimal flavor extraction in coffee and tea. The kettle also features a digital temperature display, providing real-time feedback and making it easy for users to monitor the brewing process.

Additionally, the Flow-Gooseneck Kettle is equipped with a built-in memory function that recalls the last-used temperature setting. This feature saves time and adds convenience for users who have a preferred brewing temperature, eliminating the need to reset the kettle for each use. And it can get up to that temperature fast: taking only 70 seconds to bring a single 140ml cup to boil and 180 seconds for its full .9L volume.

The kettle's gooseneck spout is engineered for precise pouring. This is vital for brewing methods like pour-over coffee, where the speed and accuracy of the pour can significantly impact the flavor of the brew.

The ergonomic design of the kettle emphasizes user comfort. The handle is shaped and positioned to reduce wrist strain, making it easier to control the pour, especially during long brewing processes.

But what is function without a little style? The Flow Gooseneck comes in a variety of graphic designs, from classic white or black to rainforest and (my favorite) SpongeBob.

Getting into the grind

The Essence Wireless Coffee Grinder helps you get your caffeine jolt anywhere from your kitchen to your office to the great outdoors. Offering both countertop and portable modes, nowhere is too remote for your fresh ground beans. And it doesn’t compromise on functionality, either, offering features commonly found only in the best home grinders.

At its core, the Essence utilizes a conical burr grinder with 80 grind settings, for consistent, precise results from the finest Turkish grind to a coarse cold brew. While its one-button operation simplifies the grinding process, making it accessible even for those new to coffee grinding. And easy-to-clean parts make maintenance hassle-free.

The compact and sleek design makes it a practical choice for modern kitchens. Its small footprint means it can easily fit into tight spaces. However, what sets it apart is its wireless operation and full aerospace aluminum body, which frees users from the constraints of cords and outlets. This is especially beneficial for those with limited kitchen space, or remove the grinder from its stand and take it with you to the office or on your next glamping outing. The 1,600 mAh battery can power through up to thirty cold brew grinds on a single charge and can be fully recharged in 90 minutes via its USB-C charger.

The final result

Together, Cocinaré's Flow Gooseneck Kettle and Essence Wireless Coffee Grinder are more than just kitchen appliances; they are innovative tools that enhance the coffee brewing experience. They not only cater to the needs of coffee enthusiasts but also add a touch of sophistication and efficiency to the modern kitchen or wherever your coffee adventures take you.

The Cocinaré Flow Gooseneck Kettle is $129 for black or white or $159 for the design series. The Essence Wireless Coffee Grinder is $299. All are available through cocinare.com.

[Image credit: Techlicious]