Timing Is Everything: How to Schedule Texts on Android

by Suzanne Kantra on July 25, 2024

Remembering to send that perfect message at just the right time can be challenging. If you're an Android phone user, you can schedule your texts so you're always on your game.

I love scheduling texts because you can set them and not worry about forgetting to send them. Birthday texts are an obvious choice, but there are other situations where scheduling has come in handy. For instance, I missed one of my son's soccer games while traveling but didn't want to be out of the loop. So, I scheduled a text to my husband for an update when I knew half-time should be. Composing and scheduling the message in advance meant I knew he'd keep me updated.

Android phone showing the Google Message app with the scheduling pop-up.

Once you schedule a text, it's always at the top of your conversation list, sporting a distinctive clock icon next to the send button. This visual cue makes it easy to keep track of your future communications.

But what if you no longer need to send that scheduled text? No problem. You can always delete that pending message, and you have the flexibility to edit the message content and adjust the delivery time.

Scheduled messages work regardless of the recipient's messaging app. So go ahead and schedule that text to your iPhone-using friends – they'll never know the difference.

So next time you think, "I don't want to forget to text about that," take a moment to schedule it. Your future self will thank you.

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, mockup via Canva]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

Topics

Tips & How-Tos, Phones and Mobile, Mobile Apps, Android Apps


