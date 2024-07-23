Google Rolling Out Free Dark Web Monitoring

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

These days, it's a given that at least some of your personal information is available on the Dark Web. The leaks just keep coming. This month, AT&T announced that call and text records of approximately 110 million AT&T customers were stolen, and earlier this year, the personal data of 560 million Ticketmaster customers was taken. So, what personal data of yours is available on the Dark Web? Google is stepping up to help you find out – for free.

Google isn't new to dark web monitoring. Last year, the company provided a Dark Web monitoring service for its Google One subscribers, and it rolled out free Gmail monitoring earlier this year. Now, the free service is being expanded to include your name, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses – something that has been available to Google One subscribers.

The new Dark Web Report tool is rolling out later this month. All users, including Google One subscribers, will then access their Dark Web report on the "Results About You" page. As a Google One subscriber, I was notified that the Dark Web Report would no longer be part of my subscription. Upon reviewing the supporting documentation, it wasn't clear if the new free Dark Web Report would offer all the monitoring features currently included in my Google One subscription. I'll provide an update once the new service becomes available.

Currently, the "Results About You" page lets you see where your personal information appears in Google Search results. From there, you can easily request that your personal information be removed from specific search results. (Note that this doesn't remove the actual webpage, just the results that are shown when someone searches using your personal information.)

How to access your free reports

Go to the Results About You page. You'll need to log in to your Google account if you're not already logged in. Provide the information you want monitored, including your name, email address, and phone number. Google will scan for your information. When Google has finished the scan, you'll see the results listed, showing where your personal data may be exposed. It can take hours to receive your first set of results, so don't assume you're fine if you don't see anything immediately.

You'll be notified via email of any search results that match your personal information and the presence of your data on the Dark Web when the Dark Web Report is available. Or, if you're using the Google App, you can opt to receive notifications when your information is found on the Dark Web

[Image credit: Techlicious, laptop mockup via Canva]

As a lifelong tech enthusiast, Hemant Saxena is always looking for the latest gadgets that intersect with his hobbies. For more than a decade, he has been writing about consumer gadgets, popular apps, and social media tips for publications, including Windows Club and Techmate Tricks.