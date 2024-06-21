Oclean X Pro Digital Review: Smart Features Meet Mixed Results

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

With its sleek design, touchscreen display, and smart tracking features, the $109 Oclean X Pro Digital electric toothbrush aims to outshine premium models from industry leaders like Oral-B and Philips Sonicare. But does it deliver on its high-tech promises, or does it bite off more than it can chew? After two months of putting it through its paces, I've discovered a mix of impressive features and notable drawbacks that make this toothbrush challenging to fully endorse.

+ Pros – Cons Clever wall-mountable magnetic holder

Touchscreen offers helpful brushing feedback

App tracks long-term brushing efficacy

Competitively priced Battery life falls short of claims

Overly complicated app

No pressure sensor

Touchscreen controls can be accidentally activated during use

Outdated micro-USB charging port

Design and build

The Oclean X Pro Digital has a modern, sleek appearance that gives the impression of a premium device. The handle is easy to grip (though may be a little narrow for those with large hands), and at 3.5 ounces, the toothbrush is noticeably lighter than other models I’ve used.

One notable design feature is the clever wall-mountable holder that attaches to the brush magnetically, keeping your bathroom countertop clutter-free. This holder can be easily installed using the included 3M tape, and it detaches for charging your brush.

The toothbrush's touchscreen display is bright and easy to read, even for those of us who are a little farsighted. However, as I'll explore later, this feature is a double-edged sword.

Installing and removing the brush heads for cleaning is simple. The head pops onto a narrow metal spindle that leaves little space for grime or mildew to build up.

Cleaning performance

When it comes to its primary function, the Oclean X Pro Digital performs well. It offers a midrange level of cleaning aggressiveness that should suit most users comfortably. The brush comes with two heads – plaque control and delicate – providing options for different cleaning needs.

One of the X Pro Digital's strengths is its relatively quiet operation, which I measured right around 60dB. That’s significantly quieter than the 70dB+ on my Oral-B Diamond Care iO.

Smart features

The touchscreen display is the X Pro Digital's marquee feature, designed to provide useful information about missed areas during brushing without requiring the use of an app. In practice, I found the accuracy to be a little hit-or-miss, but the information is generally helpful. This on-brush display of brushing effectiveness is far more convenient than competitors like the Oral-B iO series and Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart series, which only show results through their companion apps.

The touchscreen, while innovative, can be accidentally activated while handling the brush, potentially resulting in using the wrong brushing mode. On more than one occasion, I noticed the brush wasn’t going at the right speed, only to discover that I had accidentally swiped up or down into a different setting.

The touchscreen also doesn’t offer useful adjustment for brushing modes, only letting you switch between your preset mode (which you manage through the app), “sunrise soothing”, and “sunset cleanout.” which, I presume are equivalent to gentle and extra clean modes, though that is never explained in the documentation.

The Oclean X Pro Digital companion app tries to elevate the brushing experience with its smart features, but often complicates it instead. The app keeps track of your brushing efficacy over time, helping you identify and address problem areas. However, the app's complexity is overwhelming.

For example, there are 11 pre-programmed cleaning mode options, with the ability to create your own multistep custom programs. Each custom program step offers both a mode (clean, whitening, massage, sensitive) and a 32-level “brushing force” setting. What’s the difference between the mode and the force setting? I have no idea, and the app doesn’t help explain it. Other settings, such as for a “holiday reminder” and “Bluetooth acceleration” are equally mysterious as to their purpose in a toothbrush.

The X Pro Digital also does not have a pressure sensor, like its competitors from Oral-B and Philips Sonicare. This seems like an odd omission for a smart toothbrush that aims to improve brushing effectiveness.

Battery life and charging

Oclean claims a 30-day battery life, but my experience fell significantly short of this mark. I achieved less than two weeks per charge when using the standard mode. More concerning were two instances where the display became stuck on while the brush was idle, rapidly draining the battery. This is particularly disappointing when compared to competitors like the Laifen Wave, which in my testing achieved nearly 6 weeks of battery life.

Beyond the clever magnetic mounting bracket, the charging method is a big letdown, using a dated micro-USB/USB-A charger instead of the now-standard USB-C. So, if your computer doesn’t have a USB-A port (most modern laptops don’t) you will need to buy a compatible charging brick. Plus, the toothbrush requires the charging stand and can’t be charged directly from the cable. This means you'll need to bring the stand and the cable with you when you travel.

Additional features

The Oclean X Pro Digital is IPX7 waterproof, making it suitable for use in the shower, if you’re one of those brushing-in-the-shower people. Oclean also provides a generous 2-year warranty.

Value proposition

At $109.99 retail, the Oclean X Pro Digital is priced competitively for a smart electric toothbrush, especially when compared to similar models from other brands. The Oral-B iO line, for instance, starts at $119.99 for a model with brushing effectiveness tracking, with some models entering the $300 range. Philips Sonicare models with comparable features start around $200.

In terms of ongoing costs, replacement brush heads for the Oclean will run you between $4-$6, depending on style and quantity, which is reasonable for the market.

Who is it for?

The Oclean X Pro Digital is best suited for those looking for smart brush tracking without the high price tag of premium Oral-B or Sonicare models. It's also ideal for users who prefer the convenience of on-brush feedback rather than having to check an app after each brushing session. However, potential buyers should be aware of the compromises, particularly in terms of battery life and the app's steep learning curve.

The bottom line

The $109.99 Oclean X Pro Digital offers an intriguing mix of advanced features at a competitive price point. Its on-brush display of brushing effectiveness sets it apart from more expensive competitors, providing a unique convenience. However, the brush's ambitious reach comes with some significant drawbacks, particularly in battery life and overall user-friendliness.

For tech-savvy users willing to navigate a complex app and who prioritize smart features over battery longevity (or for those willing to ignore the app entirely), the Oclean X Pro Digital is a cost-effective alternative to higher-end models. However, for those seeking a more straightforward, reliable electric toothbrush experience, the compromises might outweigh the benefits.

