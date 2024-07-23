Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Roomba Combo 10 Max: The Ultimate Mop Vac with a Self-Washing Dock?

by Andrea Smith on July 23, 2024

Today, iRobot announced the Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot + AutoWash Dock, its first flagship hybrid robot floor-cleaner with a dock that automatically washes the dirty mop pad and cleans itself. This is a significant move for the brand, as it previously seemed to shy away from the self-cleaning dock trend seen from other major players like Roborock and Ecovacs.

iRobot Roomba Comba 10 Max Robot + AutoWash Dock is shown in a living room. The mop pad is being lifted out of the way as the robot approaches carpeting. You can see the dock in the background with a vase, book, and mug on top.

While last year's flagship Combo j9+ could refill its water tank and empty its dirt bin, it lacked the ability to clean the mop pad and extract dirty water. This took away from its autonomous cleaning experience.

As someone who's been testing smart robots for years, I've been impressed with iRobot's innovative solution for keeping the robot mop from running over carpeting. The Roomba Combo j7+ introduced retractable arms to lift the mop pad when vacuuming carpets, eliminating the chance of them getting wet or dirty.

Read more: iRobot Roomba Combo j7+: A Worry-Free Mop Vac for Low-Traffic Floors

This year's flagship, the Roomba Combo 10 Max, combines mop-lifting technology and floor-scrubbing power with a redesigned charging base. It automatically refills the robot's water tank, washes and dries the mop pads, empties debris and dirty water, and cleans itself. The streamlined base holds 60 days' worth of dirt and seven days' worth of liquid before needing to be emptied.

A cutaway diagram of the dock for the Roomba Combo 10 Max. You can see clean water entering the base of the dock where brushes scrub the mop pads. The dirty water is being sucked into a dirty water container in the base.

In this cutaway diagram of the dock for the Roomba Combo 10 Max, you can see clean water entering the base of the dock. Brushes in dock scrub the mop pads and then the dirty water is sucked up into a dirty water container in the base. After the cleaning cycle, the mop pads are dried.

Like last year's Combo j9+, the new base opens from the front, allowing you to place items on top. The Combo 10 Max's base is only slightly larger than its predecessor's. To achieve this compact design, the new base doesn't include storage space. In my opinion, this is a worthwhile tradeoff, considering these bases are already quite large.

iRobot OS adds smarter cleaning features

A large part of what makes iRobot's Roombas so appealing is not only do you get premium hardware features, but the iRobot OS is also constantly improving. New Enhanced Dirt Detect Technology leverages the onboard camera (which is used for obstacle avoidance) to detect dirt on the floor, so the robot knows which rooms need more attention. If the robot detects a mess, it makes multiple passes in that specific area to clean up the dirt.

Dirt Detective technology also creates custom cleaning suggestions based on historical data. It can recommend cleaning order, water usage, and scrubbing intensity for different areas. Since it knows what's a kitchen and what's a bathroom, it can recommend cleaning the bathroom last, so it doesn't track any dirt through the house, or suggest washing the mop pad right after it cleans the bathroom. Or it might recommend using more water when mopping the kitchen than in the hallway or suggest a more intense mopping scrubbing motion. These are just suggestions; of course, you can always direct the robot in the app regarding the order and strength of cleaning.

I'm excited to test iRobot's latest flagship and compare its AutoWash Dock to other premium robot vacuums I've reviewed. Given my positive experience with last year's Combo j9+ and its robotic lifting arm, I think the new Combo 10 Max will be a worthwhile investment.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max Roboto + AutoWash Dock is available for pre-sale on iRobot.com for $1,399, making it less expensive than its main competition, the $1,799 Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and $1,499 Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 OMNI. The Combo 10 Max will start shipping in August.

[Image credit: iRobot]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.

Topics

News, Health and Home, Cleaning, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.