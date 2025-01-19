Meet the Intelligent Cat Grooming Pod You Didn’t Know You Needed

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At CES 2025, FutureZeal unveiled the Z3, a clever new product designed to help cat owners take grooming to the next level. The Z3 is being called the world’s first intelligent cat grooming pod, and it combines smart technology with practical design to make grooming easier for both cats and their owners.

Developed by a team with experience from big names like DJI and Narwal Robotics, it’s packed with smart features and looks great, too. The sleek, compact design won’t take over your home, and its roomy interior comfortably fits cats of all sizes.

Say goodbye to fur everywhere

One of the coolest features of the Z3 is its automatic fur-removal system. Using a 360° double-layer design, it captures all that pesky loose fur as cats come and go, making it a game-changer for anyone tired of battling seasonal shedding. And the Z3 is surprisingly quiet, which is a big plus when trying to keep things calm and stress-free for your feline friend.

On top of that, the Z3 has an electronic misting system that not only eliminates odors but also keeps bacteria at bay. This means less cleaning for you and a fresher environment for your cat. Its intelligent heating and ventilation systems ensure the pod stays at a comfy temperature all year long.

Personalized care at your fingertips

What further sets the Z3 apart from your typical cat habitat is its app-based controls. With the FutureZeal app, pet owners can track their cat’s health and routines in real-time. The app provides useful insights that help you make informed decisions about your cat’s care. Plus, the “kitten mode” offers extra care for younger cats, so everyone gets the attention they need.

For more information visit futurezeal.com.

[Image credit: FutureZeal]