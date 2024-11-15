GlodaStory Uses "AI-Driven Precision Storytelling" for Social Commerce

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

As social media continues to reshape the way consumers interact with brands, GlodaStory, a US-based social commerce full-service provider, is positioning itself as a game-changer. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and a robust suite of analytics, GlodaStory aims to empower brands to turn social media interactions into measurable sales growth.

At its core, GlodaStory offers an end-to-end platform covering everything from data insights to content strategy, influencer partnerships, and sales conversion, empowering brands to navigate the entire social commerce journey. However, more than just an end-to-end platform, GlodaStory provides other specially-tailored services, including end-to-end influencer campaigns, store operation, and premium content creation through an ecosystem of partners.

Speaking exclusively with Techlicious, Farris Mou, CEO and Co-founder of GlodaStory, outlined the company’s unique approach to solving common challenges brands face in the social commerce landscape. “Many brands are struggling to effectively market on platforms like Instagram and TikTok,” Mou explained. “They often don’t know what type of content will resonate, which influencers to partner with, or how to measure the ROI of their campaigns. Our AI-driven solutions fill this gap by providing data-driven strategies, content creation, influencer partnerships, and multi-platform sales that optimize every stage of the social commerce journey.”

Mou highlighted another aspect of GlodaStory’s strategy: community building. The company is developing networks for brands, sellers, agencies, and influencers to foster collaboration and mutual growth. “We don’t just want to sell tools,” Mou said. “We want to create an ecosystem where everyone involved in social commerce, from brands to influencers, can learn and thrive.”

The AI Advantage That Sets GlodaStory Apart

What sets GlodaStory apart is its comprehensive use of AI across all aspects of social commerce. “By integrating multimodal AI technology with a deep understanding of social media trends, content creation (short video, live stream, etc.), and influencer dynamics, we empower brands with the tools to move through the entire business growth service chain.” Mou said.

In influencer marketing, GlodaStory’s AI-driven selection and performance tracking have delivered impressive results, according to the company. GlodaStory reports case studies for campaigns achieving an ROI that is 87.5% higher than the market average for videos and connections, and 58% higher for videos and samples sent. With a network covering 2,000+ product categories and a global pool of 400k+ influencers, GlodaStory’s also provides significant reach across categories.

An Evolving Marketplace

Despite the challenges many US brands face in embracing social commerce, Mou is optimistic about future adoption. He believes the U.S. market is beginning to mirror trends seen in China, where platforms like Douyin (TikTok's counterpart) have become major sales channels. “In China, social commerce has transformed the retail landscape. I think we’ll see a similar shift in the U.S. over the next few years,” Mou predicted.

As the social commerce market is projected to reach $144 billion in the US by 2027, GlodaStory’s approach positions it at the forefront of this booming industry. For brands eager to explore the potential of social commerce, GlodaStory offers a simple way to get started. Learn more at glodastory.com.

[Image credit: Dall-e/Canva]