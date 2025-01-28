Controversial Gulf of America Name Change Hits Google Maps

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Google announced in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in Google Maps, aligning with a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. Google the decision to update its maps is in line with its longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources. And once the US Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) is updated, Google Maps will display the new name accordingly .

On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed the executive order titled "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness", directing the Secretary of the Interior to implement the name change within 30 days. The order mandates that all federal references to the Gulf of Mexico be updated to the Gulf of America, including on agency maps, contracts, and other documents.

Following this directive, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced on January 24 that the name change is now official for federal use. The department stated that the U.S. Board on Geographic Names is working to update the GNIS to reflect this change.

The Gulf of Mexico has been known by various names throughout history. Early Spanish explorers referred to it as the "Gulf of Florida" or "Gulf of Cortés." The name "Gulf of Mexico" became the most common designation by the mid-17th century (Wikipedia).

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump’s executive order by asserting that, while the U.S. may choose to adopt the new name domestically, "for the entire world it is still the Gulf of Mexico." She emphasized that Mexico will continue to recognize and refer to the body of water by its traditional name.

As for what the rest of the world will see in Maps, Google noted that, “When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too.”

[Image credit: Screenshot of Google Maps via Techlicious]