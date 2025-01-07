Hisense Unveils HT Saturn: Premium Audio for Big-Screen Hisense TVs

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Already a major market share holder with its well-featured and smartly priced big-screen TVs, Hisense aims to sweeten the deal for would-be buyers even more with its first full-fledged home theater speaker system – HT Saturn. Purpose-built to complement Hisense TVs 85 inches and larger, HT Saturn adds to the sets’ already sizeable onboard speaker array (up to 6.2.2 channels) with four additional wireless satellite speakers and a standalone 6.5-inch subwoofer, enabling Dolby Atmos and DTS:X presentations with truly walloping dimensionality, detail, and punch.

Hisense, already gaining ground on Samsung and LG in the TV market, is now setting its sights on the audio space with its new HT Saturn speaker system. Just as Samsung and LG optimize their audio products to work seamlessly within their respective TV ecosystems, the HT Saturn is purpose-built to complement Hisense TVs. The system boasts premium features expected from higher-end home theater audio setups, including support for DTS:X and Dolby Atmos for immersive, multi-dimensional soundscapes. With HDMI eARC, users can control the HT Saturn directly through their Hisense TV remote, ensuring a streamlined experience.

Installing this ring of HT Saturn speakers will be easy with the custom plug-in dongle that alerts and rejiggers the Hisense television to the upgrade and beams the wireless signals to the satellites over three different frequency bands. (While a mess of speaker wires is eliminated, the satellites will still need an AC power connection, I believe.) The dongle also outputs a room calibration tone, then sensed by a microphone in the now-integrated Hisense TV/HT Saturn remote and relayed to the TV’s AI processors, to balance the sound even in rooms with less-than-ideal speaker placement.

Five tailored EQ modes (movies, music, sports, and more) add to the user-friendliness. The HT Saturn system also promises versatile connectivity options, including HDMI eARC, HDMI IN (Pass through), optical input, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The launch of the HT Saturn marks more than just a new product—it signals Hisense’s ambition to establish a tightly integrated home entertainment ecosystem, where their TVs and audio systems work in harmony to deliver a polished, user-friendly experience. Announcements of price and availability will come in the spring.

[Image credit: Hisense]