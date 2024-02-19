Tech Made Simple

Sweep Up this Stellar Deal: The iRobot Roomba j7 for Just $297

by Suzanne Kantra on February 19, 2024

If you've been eyeing a robot vacuum to make your home cleaning efforts a breeze, now is a great time to buy. The iRobot Roomba j7, known for its strong cleaning power, easy mapping, navigation, and smart features, is currently available at a whopping 50% off – down to $297 from its original $599 list price.

iRobot Roomba j7

Techlicious has long been impressed by the quality of Roomba's robotic vacuums in our testing, and the j7 line is no exception. Its mapping capabilities are industry-leading, and you have the power to control and schedule which rooms get cleaned and when. Its Dirt Detect Technology ensures that areas with extra debris receive thorough attention, making multiple passes if necessary.

The Roomba j7 is smart about the way it cleans. It can integrate with your smart home ecosystem, initiating cleaning when you're away and pausing upon your return, ensuring your home is clean without disrupting your daily life. And if you're worried about having to tidy up before setting your Roomba to work, don't be. The j7 is designed to avoid obstacles with ease, including the most common household clutter, like cords, socks, shoes, and even pet waste.

Don't miss out on this limited-time deal. Upgrade your home cleaning routine with the iRobot Roomba j7 and enjoy the convenience of consistently pristine floors with minimal effort.

[Image credit: iRobot]

