Laifen Launches World’s First Titanium Electric Toothbrush at IFA 2024

At IFA 2024, Laifen launched a new Titanium-handled version of its Wave electric toothbrush. When I reviewed the Wave earlier this year, I found that it “sets a new bar for what an electric toothbrush should be capable of in 2024.” Building on the same cleaning technology, the Titanium version is the perfect option for those who want both exceptional brushing performance and a premium look and feel.

Why Titanium?

The aerospace-grade titanium used in the Wave is known for its biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and antibacterial properties, enhancing potential hygienic effects. And Titanium’s resistance to environmental factors should offer significant durability, even after prolonged exposure to toothpaste and bathroom moisture. The toothbrush is also rated as IPX7 with no gaps to get gooked up in the bathroom.

Holding the new brush at the show, I really liked the feel of the new titanium handle. Its slightly textured finish was slip resistant and looked great. Titanium is also somewhat “warmer” to the touch than plastic, enhancing the impression of a premium product.

Cleaning technology

The dual-action brushing method, combining sonic vibrations with 60-degree oscillations, has been retained. I found the Wave's cleaning performance was at least on par with other leading brands, while offering exceptional battery life and significantly quieter operation.

And the Wave's companion app provides extensive customization options, allowing me to fine-tune vibration strength, oscillation range, and oscillation speed.

Offers significant upgrades

Beyond the beautiful new handle, Laifen incorporated a number of significant performance upgrades into the latest design. The brush heads now feature antibacterial TPU material for a softer, more comfortable brushing experience. I had a brief opportunity to test these new heads while here at IFA and they are a noticeable improvement. Buyers of both the new Titanium, as well as owners of prior Wave models, will really appreciate these new heads.

And the already exceptional battery life has been extended from 30 to 45 days on a single charge. In my prior testing, I found that the battery life exceeded the 30-day spec, lasting up to six weeks. So, the upgraded battery should really be impressive. And the battery can be fully recharged in just 2.5 hours.

Pricing & availability

The Laifen Wave Titanium is currently available for pre-order for €159.99 in Europe.

For those interested in learning more about the Laifen Wave Titanium and and to receive a 15% discount on your Laifen Wave Titanium purchase, visit Laifen’s official IFA 2024 launch page.