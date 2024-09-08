Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Laifen Launches World’s First Titanium Electric Toothbrush at IFA 2024

by Josh Kirschner on September 08, 2024

wide shot of Laifen IFA 2024 booth

At IFA 2024, Laifen launched a new Titanium-handled version of its Wave electric toothbrush. When I reviewed the Wave earlier this year, I found that it “sets a new bar for what an electric toothbrush should be capable of in 2024.” Building on the same cleaning technology, the Titanium version is the perfect option for those who want both exceptional brushing performance and a premium look and feel.

Why Titanium?

The aerospace-grade titanium used in the Wave is known for its biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and antibacterial properties, enhancing potential hygienic effects. And Titanium’s resistance to environmental factors should offer significant durability, even after prolonged exposure to toothpaste and bathroom moisture. The toothbrush is also rated as IPX7 with no gaps to get gooked up in the bathroom.

Holding the new brush at the show, I really liked the feel of the new titanium handle. Its slightly textured finish was slip resistant and looked great. Titanium is also somewhat “warmer” to the touch than plastic, enhancing the impression of a premium product.

Laifen Wave titanium toothbrush

Cleaning technology

The dual-action brushing method, combining sonic vibrations with 60-degree oscillations, has been retained. I found the Wave's cleaning performance was at least on par with other leading brands, while offering exceptional battery life and significantly quieter operation.

And the Wave's companion app provides extensive customization options, allowing me to fine-tune vibration strength, oscillation range, and oscillation speed.

Offers significant upgrades

Beyond the beautiful new handle, Laifen incorporated a number of significant performance upgrades into the latest design. The brush heads now feature antibacterial TPU material for a softer, more comfortable brushing experience. I had a brief opportunity to test these new heads while here at IFA and they are a noticeable improvement. Buyers of both the new Titanium, as well as owners of prior Wave models, will really appreciate these new heads.

Close up of the new toothbrush head showing a softer material on the back

And the already exceptional battery life has been extended from 30 to 45 days on a single charge. In my prior testing, I found that the battery life exceeded the 30-day spec, lasting up to six weeks. So, the upgraded battery should really be impressive. And the battery can be fully recharged in just 2.5 hours.

Pricing & availability

The Laifen Wave Titanium is currently available for pre-order for €159.99 in Europe.

For those interested in learning more about the Laifen Wave Titanium and and to receive a 15% discount on your Laifen Wave Titanium purchase, visit Laifen’s official IFA 2024 launch page.

Topics

News, Sponsored, Health and Home, Health & Fitness, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.