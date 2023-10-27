Grab this Amazing Laptop Deal: 60% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is now available at a deep discount of 60% on Lenovo.com. This brings the price to an attractive $1,042 from the original price of $2,609. A great deal if you’re seeking a high-performance laptop that's easy to bring with you on the road.

I’ve been a fan of the X1 Carbon series since it first launched in 2012, and when I put my hands on this 11th-generation version, I was impressed with its build quality and lightweight, thin design. And it gets high marks from many other professional reviewers, including PCMag, CNET, and TechRadar.

This model X1 Carbon comes with Intel's 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor and 16GB of RAM. For storage, there’s a respectable 512 GB SSD. It weighs a portable 2.48 pounds and measures just 12.42" x 8.76" x 0.60”. The 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, with a brightness of 400 nits, is suitable for working in various environments. Battery life is about 13 hours, depending on use.

If you’re in the market for a high-end business laptop that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is the one to get. Its balance of portability and power, coupled with a significant price reduction, makes it an exceptional deal.

[Image credit: Lenovo]