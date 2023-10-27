Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

Grab this Amazing Laptop Deal: 60% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon

by on October 27, 2023


Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is now available at a deep discount of 60% on Lenovo.com. This brings the price to an attractive $1,042 from the original price of $2,609. A great deal if you’re seeking a high-performance laptop that's easy to bring with you on the road.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 shown open from the front

I’ve been a fan of the X1 Carbon series since it first launched in 2012, and when I put my hands on this 11th-generation version, I was impressed with its build quality and lightweight, thin design. And it gets high marks from many other professional reviewers, including PCMag, CNET, and TechRadar.

This model X1 Carbon comes with Intel's 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor and 16GB of RAM. For storage, there’s a respectable 512 GB SSD. It weighs a portable 2.48 pounds and measures just 12.42" x 8.76" x 0.60”. The 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, with a brightness of 400 nits, is suitable for working in various environments. Battery life is about 13 hours, depending on use.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 shown from the side partially closed.

If you’re in the market for a high-end business laptop that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is the one to get. Its balance of portability and power, coupled with a significant price reduction, makes it an exceptional deal.

Get the deal on Lenovo button.

[Image credit: Lenovo]

Topics
News, Computers and Software, Computers & Accessories, Blog, Hot Deals

Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Love getting helpful tech tips? Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.