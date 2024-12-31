LG’s 45-Inch Bendable 5K2K OLED Monitor Balances Work and Play

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At CES 2025, LG is showcasing its new UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor (model 45GX990A) that can go from flat to curved with the push of a button. The monitor takes things up a notch from LG's last offering, a 42-inch 4K OLED Flex, offering a massive 45-inch screen and the world’s first 5K2K resolution (5,120 x 2,160).

The 45-inch size feels like a sweet spot to me – big enough to feel premium without dominating your desk. The 21:9 aspect ratio stretches your view wide enough to enhance your peripheral vision in games while still giving you enough vertical space for working across multiple windows or browsing comfortably. And because it can bend, you’re no longer locked into one experience: curve it for an immersive gaming session or flatten it for YouTube or a packed Excel sheet.

At the core of the UltraGear is LG's top-of-the-line WOLED technology, which I've seen in the company's TVs and can attest is capable of delivering exceptional contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colors. WOLED ensures that every detail pops with clarity, whether you're navigating shadowy game environments or watching visually rich movies. The monitor also features an anti-glare, low-reflection coating that reduces eye strain during extended use, making it comfortable for marathon gaming sessions or long workdays.

Running on webOS, the UltraGear is a smart TV as well as a monitor. It can run all your favorite streaming apps – Netflix, Hulu, Sling – and control your smart home devices.

LG’s UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor will undoubtedly be expensive. But if you’re someone who wants a monitor that can handle gaming marathons, workflow-heavy days, and laid-back streaming nights without compromise, this three-in-one display has your name on it.

[Image credit: LG]