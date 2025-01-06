Lutron's Caséta Smart Shades: Affordable Luxury Meets DIY Convenience

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Lutron Electronics unveiled its new Caséta smart shades at CES 2025. Designed to bring the premium experience of custom smart shades to a broader audience, these shades promise advanced features, customizable options, and a DIY-friendly installation – all starting at an accessible price of $399.

With the Caséta smart shades, Lutron aims to provide consumers with the fit and finish of custom-made window treatments at a price point typically associated with off-the-shelf solutions. Priced at $399 for shades up to 48 inches wide and 80 inches high, Caséta shades include a range of customization options: buyers can choose between roller and honeycomb designs, select from light-filtering or blackout fabrics, and pick between white or gray color schemes. Blackout options are available for an additional $30, and larger sizes can be ordered at higher price points, with shades accommodating windows up to 96 inches wide and 104 inches tall.

Smart home integration

One of the key features of the Caséta smart shades is their seamless integration into Lutron’s existing Caséta ecosystem, which already supports lighting controls and dimmers. Through the Lutron app, users can schedule their shades to open or close automatically, control them via voice commands (compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home), or operate them using physical remotes or wall controls. In addition to Lutron’s ecosystem, the shades are compatible with major smart home systems, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and SmartThings.

The shades are also designed for simplicity, both in purchase and installation. Customers can order directly from the Caséta website, receive fabric samples to help guide their decisions and benefit from Lutron’s straightforward measurement and installation guides. The shades are powered by D-cell batteries, which are estimated to last for two years. While I wish they offered an option for solar recharging, the battery replacement process is simple and convenient.

Aesthetics and performance

During the early press preview I attended, Lutron showcased the new shades in action. With a modern and minimalist aesthetic, I found the shades’ quality and appearance to be on par with higher-end custom options and would be happy to install them in my own home. The motor mechanism was whisper-quiet (Lutron rates them at 38 decibels) and the shades’ movements can be synchronized to ensure a polished, cohesive look across multiple windows.

Availability

Caséta smart shades are available exclusively through the Caséta website, with orders open as of January 5, 2025, and shipments starting in February. With their combination of luxury-grade features, DIY accessibility, and an attractive price point, these shades are poised to appeal to both smart home enthusiasts and homeowners looking for an upgrade in comfort and convenience.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]