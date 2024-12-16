Tech Made Simple

Ninja Crispi is a Practical Air Fryer for Small Kitchens and Big Meals

by Andrea Smith on December 16, 2024

The holidays are for entertaining and sharing meals with friends and family, so give the gift of convenience and versatility. The Ninja Crispi portable air fryer ($159) is one of those kitchen gadgets that does so much more than you would expect, especially given its compact size.

Ninja Crispi is shown on a kitchen counter

The system comes with two glass containers: a 6-cup container for cooking small meals, and a 4-qt container with enough room to bake a 4-lb chicken and veggies. You can bake, crisp, reheat, or air fry in the containers and then, if you’re going to a dinner party, the glass dish you cook your food in can be transported to a friend’s house.

I recently cooked meatballs for a party I was attending and loved being able to seal the container with the included snap-lock lids to carry with me, without having to transfer the meatballs to another dish and wash extra dishes. Talk about convenient!

Each glass container has a small base with fixed heat-safe feet, so you never have to worry about placing it on surfaces like Granite, laminate, quartz, and butcher block. Anyone who wants an air fryer but doesn’t have a lot of storage space in the kitchen will appreciate the compact form factor and convenience of the Ninja Crispi.

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.

News, Health and Home, Kitchen, Dining & Entertainment, Blog, Gifts


