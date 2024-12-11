The Ultimate Gift for Wine Lovers: Perfect Temps Every Time

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

For the wine enthusiast who loves serving a perfectly chilled glass of Chardonnay or an elegant Pinot Noir, the QelviQ Personal Sommelier is a show-stopping gift. This sleek bucket-like device (available in black, red, and white) sits on the counter and takes the guesswork out of wine temperatures, making sure every pour is just right. At $495 (check the sale price on Amazon), it’s a splurge, but one that turns every bottle of wine into a gourmet experience – like having a sommelier on call whenever you need one.

The magic happens thanks to its high-tech cooling system and built-in thermal sensors that adjust your wine to the ideal temperature – no ice needed. How does it know? You scan the bottle label using the mobile app, and QelviQ does the rest, chilling or warming the wine to the precise temp. The app has an extensive database of 350,000 wines along with food pairing suggestions, so you can wow your dinner guests with pairings that feel like a sommelier came over for the evening.

For anyone who loves great wine and smart tech, (me!) Qelviq is the ultimate holiday gift you can use all year long, for dinner parties or just a quiet glass of wine with friends.

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.