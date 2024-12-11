Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: Holiday Gift Ideas | How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

The Ultimate Gift for Wine Lovers: Perfect Temps Every Time

by Andrea Smith on December 11, 2024

For the wine enthusiast who loves serving a perfectly chilled glass of Chardonnay or an elegant Pinot Noir, the QelviQ Personal Sommelier is a show-stopping gift. This sleek bucket-like device (available in black, red, and white) sits on the counter and takes the guesswork out of wine temperatures, making sure every pour is just right. At $495 (check the sale price on Amazon), it’s a splurge, but one that turns every bottle of wine into a gourmet experience – like having a sommelier on call whenever you need one.

The QelviQ Personal Sommelier sits on a counter with a bottle of wine in it.

The magic happens thanks to its high-tech cooling system and built-in thermal sensors that adjust your wine to the ideal temperature – no ice needed. How does it know? You scan the bottle label using the mobile app, and QelviQ does the rest, chilling or warming the wine to the precise temp. The app has an extensive database of 350,000 wines along with food pairing suggestions, so you can wow your dinner guests with pairings that feel like a sommelier came over for the evening.

For anyone who loves great wine and smart tech, (me!) Qelviq is the ultimate holiday gift you can use all year long, for dinner parties or just a quiet glass of wine with friends.

Get the deal on Amazon button.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.

Topics

News, Health and Home, Kitchen, Dining & Entertainment, Blog, Gifts


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.