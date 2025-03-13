TCL Announces Mad Deals on Massive TVs

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

March Madness is here, and so are some of the biggest TV deals of the year – many at least 50% off. Whether you're gearing up to watch every buzzer-beater or just want a cinematic upgrade, now is the perfect time to score a big-screen TV at a deep discount.

If a massive 85-inch display isn’t a slam dunk for your space, TCL’s 65-inch and smaller models are also seeing major price drops. These TVs deliver the same impressive picture quality and smart features in a more compact size, making them a great fit for any room.

We like TCL TVs for their excellent balance of performance and value, and with these March Madness discounts, they’re an even better deal. Here’s a breakdown of the best offers, including original prices, discounts, and key features to help you find the right TV for your setup.

115" QM8 (2024 model) – Premium Flagship with Cutting-Edge Technology

The TCL QM89 is the brand’s flagship TV, built for top-tier performance. Its massive 115-inch QLED display is powered by TCL’s Mini-LED Ultra technology, delivering exceptional contrast and brightness with precise backlight control. With a 144Hz refresh rate, it’s designed to keep up with fast-paced action, making it an excellent choice for sports fans and gamers alike.

The 115” QM8 Deal Original Price: $26,785.00 Discounted Price: $14,999.00 (44% off MSRP)



Key Features:

Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Gaming Ready: 144Hz Variable refresh rate (VRR) and ALLM for smooth gameplay

144Hz Variable refresh rate (VRR) and ALLM for smooth gameplay Audio: Integrated Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound

QM8 Series (2024 models) – High Performance for Home Theater Enthusiasts

The TCL QM8 series delivers high-end performance without the flagship price tag. Its Mini-LED Pro backlight boosts brightness and contrast, while TCL’s AiPQ Engine fine-tunes colors and clarity in real time. A great choice for movie lovers and sports fans looking for an upgrade beyond mid-tier TVs.

Key Features:

Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ

4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ Gaming Ready: 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM

144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM Audio: Dolby Atmos with support for eARC for external soundbars

QM7 Series (2024 models) – Great for Everyday Viewing

The TCL QM7 offers impressive performance for its price, making it a great option for families and gamers. With QLED technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant colors and smooth motion for an immersive viewing experience.

Key Features:

Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and HLG

4K Ultra HD with HDR10 and HLG Gaming Ready: 120Hz refresh rate and ALLM for reduced lag

120Hz refresh rate and ALLM for reduced lag Audio: 2.1-channel with Dolby Audio

Q6 Series (2024 models) – Affordable Big Screens with Stunning Picture Quality

The TCL Q6 series delivers solid picture quality at an affordable price. Featuring QLED technology, it provides vibrant colors and good brightness, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion. It’s a great choice for casual viewers looking to upgrade to a big-screen TV without breaking the bank..

Key Features:

Display: 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+

4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ Contrast Control: Full Array LED backlight

Full Array LED backlight Audio: 2-channel Dolby Audio

Additional Deals for Home Entertainment

The Q85H soundbar features a powerful 7.1.4 channel configuration, designed to deliver truly immersive, three-dimensional audio for your home theater setup.

The Q85H Soundbar Deal Original Price: $999.99 Discounted Price: $499.99 (50% off MSRP)



Key Features:

Audio Configuration: 7.1.4 channels, with dedicated front, rear, and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound

7.1.4 channels, with dedicated front, rear, and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound Wireless Subwoofer: 6.5-inch driver delivers deep bass

6.5-inch driver delivers deep bass Wireless Surround Speakers: Rear channels with up-firing drivers

[Image credit: TCL]