How to Get a Refund for Apple App Store Purchases

Feeling buyer’s remorse after buying an app or in-app purchase? Surprised by a yearly subscription fee for an app you stopped using? It's an annoying situation, but thankfully, requesting a refund is simple.

You don't have to go through the trouble of contacting individual developers for refunds. Instead, you can deal directly with Apple. Here's how to request a refund and check on your refund status. (And if you're looking to unsubscribe, we have step-by-step instructions for that too.)

Request a refund using the App Store app

Open the App Store. Select the “Apps” icon at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to locate the “Report a Problem” option. Login using your Apple ID. (Once you log in, you'll notice that you're now on Apple's Report a Problem webpage.) In the “What can we help you with?” section, choose the “Request a refund” option under the “I would like to…” drop-down menu. Pick a valid reason for initiating the refund. Hit the “Next” button. Click on the circle next to the purchase or purchases for which you want to initiate a refund request. Only purchases that may be eligible for a refund will show up here. Hit the “Submit” button.

Request a refund using a web browser

Go to Apple’s Report a Problem webpage. Login using your Apple ID. In the “What can we help you with?” section, choose the “Request a refund” option under the “I would like to…” drop-down menu. Pick a valid reason for initiating the refund. Hit the “Next” button. Click on the circle next to the purchase or purchases for which you want to initiate a refund request. Only purchases that may be eligible for a refund will show up here. Hit the “Submit” button.

When you hit the “Submit” button, Apple will confirm that your request has been submitted. Typically, Apple takes a day or two to process the refund. You can check the status of your refund by logging into the Apple "Report a Problem" site.

