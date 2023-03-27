Tech Made Simple

How to Get a Refund for Apple App Store Purchases

by on March 27, 2023
in Tips & How-Tos, Phones and Mobile, Mobile Apps, iPhone/iPad Apps :: 0 comments

Feeling buyer’s remorse after buying an app or in-app purchase? Surprised by a yearly subscription fee for an app you stopped using? It's an annoying situation, but thankfully, requesting a refund is simple.

You don't have to go through the trouble of contacting individual developers for refunds. Instead, you can deal directly with Apple. Here's how to request a refund and check on your refund status. (And if you're looking to unsubscribe, we have step-by-step instructions for that too.)

Request a refund using the App Store app

  1. Open the App Store.
  2. Select the “Apps” icon at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Scroll down to locate the “Report a Problem” option.
  4. Login using your Apple ID. (Once you log in, you'll notice that you're now on Apple's Report a Problem webpage.)
  5. In the “What can we help you with?” section, choose the “Request a refund” option under the “I would like to…” drop-down menu.
  6. Pick a valid reason for initiating the refund. 
  7. Hit the “Next” button.
  8. Click on the circle next to the purchase or purchases for which you want to initiate a refund request. Only purchases that may be eligible for a refund will show up here. 
  9. Hit the “Submit” button.

Two screenshots: on the left you see the Report a problem webpage with the section What can we help you with? and a box with I would like to... On the right you see a section entitle Request a refund I did not mean to buy this with 1 item selected with an enlarged blue check mark..

Request a refund using a web browser

  1. Go to Apple’s Report a Problem webpage.
  2. Login using your Apple ID.
  3. In the “What can we help you with?” section, choose the “Request a refund” option under the “I would like to…” drop-down menu.
  4. Pick a valid reason for initiating the refund.
  5. Hit the “Next” button.
  6. Click on the circle next to the purchase or purchases for which you want to initiate a refund request. Only purchases that may be eligible for a refund will show up here. 
  7. Hit the “Submit” button.

IPhone on black background with screenshot of Apple Report a Problem website showing the status of a refund.

When you hit the “Submit” button, Apple will confirm that your request has been submitted. Typically, Apple takes a day or two to process the refund. You can check the status of your refund by logging into the Apple "Report a Problem" site.

[Image credit: Hemant Saxena/Techlicious]

As a lifelong tech enthusiast, Hemant Saxena is always looking for the latest gadgets that intersect with his hobbies. For more than a decade, he has been writing about consumer gadgets, popular apps, and social media tips for publications, including Windows Club and Techmate Tricks.


