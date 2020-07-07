How to Host a Disney+ Watch Party

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Whether it's Hamilton or one of the countless classic Disney movies, the Disney+ service has countless movies and shows that are perfect for sharing with friends and family. However, it's almost impossible to get your movie to sync up when you're watching in separate locations. That’s where the Chrome browser extension called Disney Plus Party comes to the rescue.

With Disney Plus Party, you can synchronize two or more Disney+ accounts, so everyone has exactly the same movie or TV show experience. To get started, you and your fellow watchers have to download and install the Disney Plus Party Chrome extension (you need to download and install Chrome first if you’re not already using it.) You’ll notice that there is now a gray “DP” next to the URL bar. Now you’re ready to start your shared movie experience.

1. Once you have the extension installed, go to DisneyPlus.com and log in.

2. Select a movie or TV show and start playing it.

3. Immediately hit pause.

4. Click on the “DP” to launch Disney Plus Party.

5. Click on "Create a Party." You can choose to make your watch party public or create a private party.

6. For a private party, enter a "Username" (your name, which is used for onscreen text chat), a "Room Name" (the name of your watch party), and "Password" (whatever you want it to be).

7. Click Create.

8. Copy the "Room code" and share it with people that you want to join you. Each person watching will need their own Disney+ account and have to install the Disney Plus Party extension to join you.

9. You can choose to have the controls only open to you (click on "Host only controls") or can share them with the group. Hosts can also kick people out of the party.

You can host four hours a week on Disney Plus Party for free. Unlimited hosting costs $3.49.

Disney Plus Party is meant to be used on a computer, not a streaming media player, so you can't just cast it to your Chromecast or you'll lose the party experience. To view a movie on your TV, you can use a cable to hook up your laptop to your TV. Most laptops have a video out port, which you'd use if you were hooking up your laptop to give a presentation. Follow your laptop manufacturer's instructions regarding the type of cable. And when you're hooked up, go into your computer's Display Settings to either replicate or send the video to your TV.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Trip Software]