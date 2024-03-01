Tech Made Simple

Ditch the Pool Guy! Aiper Scuba S1 Slashes Costs & Effort

by Suzanne Kantra on March 01, 2024

If you dread the chore of manually cleaning your pool, the thought of hiring a professional service might be tempting. However, those services add up – averaging $80-$150 per month or well over $1,000 annually. A smarter, more cost-effective solution is the Aiper Scuba S1 robotic pool cleaner. Currently on sale for just $595 (regularly $699), it's an investment that pays for itself over time.

Aiper Scuba S1 shown from the front.

The Aiper Scuba S1 sits in the mid to high-end range, boasting impressive cleaning capabilities for its price:

  • Powerful Suction: At 70 gallons per minute, it rivals some of the strongest (and most expensive) residential pool cleaners on the market, tackling fine debris (down to 0.18 millimeters) and larger items like leaves.
  • Scrubbing Power: A PVC roller ensures a thorough scrub alongside the powerful suction.
  • Intelligent Navigation: WavePath navigation offers systematic cleaning – a considerable improvement over the random patterns I've seen used by other cleaners. This advanced navigation system maximizes efficiency for a quick clean.
  • Wall Climbing Prowess: Textured caterpillar treads give the Scuba S1 a superior grip for climbing walls, cleaning the waterline, and tackling drains.

With a 2.5-hour battery life, the Scuba S1 covers significant ground. It features four cleaning modes: Floor, Wall, Auto (both wall and floor), and Eco for periodic cleaning. I can see Eco mode being ideal for when you're out of town.

The Aiper Scuba S1 is designed specifically for in-ground pools, effortlessly cleaning areas up to 1,600 sq. ft or 50 ft in length. Its enhanced navigation system allows it to tackle pools of any shape, regardless of whether they're built with vinyl, concrete, tile, or fiberglass.

[Image credit: Aiper]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

