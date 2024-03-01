Ditch the Pool Guy! Aiper Scuba S1 Slashes Costs & Effort

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you dread the chore of manually cleaning your pool, the thought of hiring a professional service might be tempting. However, those services add up – averaging $80-$150 per month or well over $1,000 annually. A smarter, more cost-effective solution is the Aiper Scuba S1 robotic pool cleaner. Currently on sale for just $595 (regularly $699), it's an investment that pays for itself over time.

The Aiper Scuba S1 sits in the mid to high-end range, boasting impressive cleaning capabilities for its price:

Powerful Suction: At 70 gallons per minute, it rivals some of the strongest (and most expensive) residential pool cleaners on the market, tackling fine debris (down to 0.18 millimeters) and larger items like leaves.

At 70 gallons per minute, it rivals some of the strongest (and most expensive) residential pool cleaners on the market, tackling fine debris (down to 0.18 millimeters) and larger items like leaves. Scrubbing Power: A PVC roller ensures a thorough scrub alongside the powerful suction.

A PVC roller ensures a thorough scrub alongside the powerful suction. Intelligent Navigation: WavePath navigation offers systematic cleaning – a considerable improvement over the random patterns I've seen used by other cleaners. This advanced navigation system maximizes efficiency for a quick clean.

WavePath navigation offers systematic cleaning – a considerable improvement over the random patterns I've seen used by other cleaners. This advanced navigation system maximizes efficiency for a quick clean. Wall Climbing Prowess: Textured caterpillar treads give the Scuba S1 a superior grip for climbing walls, cleaning the waterline, and tackling drains.

With a 2.5-hour battery life, the Scuba S1 covers significant ground. It features four cleaning modes: Floor, Wall, Auto (both wall and floor), and Eco for periodic cleaning. I can see Eco mode being ideal for when you're out of town.

The Aiper Scuba S1 is designed specifically for in-ground pools, effortlessly cleaning areas up to 1,600 sq. ft or 50 ft in length. Its enhanced navigation system allows it to tackle pools of any shape, regardless of whether they're built with vinyl, concrete, tile, or fiberglass.

