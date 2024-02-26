Tech Made Simple

Drop-Proof Your Samsung Galaxy S24 with This Holster Case

by Via Amor on February 26, 2024

Despite Samsung’s assurances of durability, recent drop tests conducted by All State Protection Plans have revealed vulnerabilities in the Galaxy S24 models, none of which survived a 6-foot drop test. That’s where the Encased Rebel Case comes in. This sturdy case is specifically designed to withstand falls, featuring a two-layer construction capable of absorbing shock from drops of up to 10 feet, effectively dispersing impact forces and safeguarding your device against damage.

What caught my eye is the case’s textured finish, which provides a secure grip, reducing the risk of accidental slips, especially in wet conditions. Plus, when you purchase the Encased Rebel Case, you also receive a belt-clip holster for convenient carrying, ensuring that your device is always within reach without sticking it in your pocket. The protective case simply clicks into the belt clip when you want to use it.

Not only does the Rebel Case offer superior protection, but it also maintains a slim profile, allowing for easy portability. Its thoughtful design provides easy access to ports and buttons, ensuring that functionality is never compromised. Whether slipping into your pocket or using the included holster, the Rebel Case remains unobtrusive and convenient to access. Additionally, its compatibility with wireless charging means you can keep your device protected at all times without sacrificing convenience.

With the Encased Rebel Case, I can confidently take my device anywhere, knowing that it is well-protected against drops and impacts, all while maintaining its sleek appearance and functionality. And at just $24.99, it’s an affordable investment in peace of mind.

[Image credit: Encased]

Via Amor has been writing technology for the last two years, covering a variety of topics, including AI technology, cryptocurrency, Metaverse, gadgets, and gaming. You’ll find her work on Gfinity Esports and Unlockedmeta, among other sites.

