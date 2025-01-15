Altec Lansing's Party Speaker Has a Screen for Tailgating Fans

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When I first saw the Altec Lansing SoundRover View, I couldn’t help but think it’s trying to do a lot. It’s a party speaker and a portable TV in one, designed for tailgating, backyard parties, and outdoor movie nights. It’s certainly a unique idea, but there are some trade-offs you’ll want to consider before bringing it home.

The SoundRover View combines a 150W speaker – plenty of power for outdoor parties – with a 14.1-inch 1080p Full HD display. The idea of streaming a game on a portable screen or blasting music from the same device is clever. For watching the game, there’s an HDMI-in port for connecting a Roku or Fire TV Stick. For music, you can connect via Bluetooth or the Aux-in port, and there's even a built-in FM radio. When the party really gets started, you can plug in two mics for karaoke.

I appreciate the SoundRover View's portability. The built-in trolley handle and wheels mean you can roll this thing around like a suitcase, which is great because it’s on the bulkier side.

The water-resistant IPX4 rating also earns points in my book. It may not survive a downpour, but it can handle splashes and light rain, making it a great option for poolside parties or tailgating in unpredictable weather.

However, it’s worth noting that while the 14.1-inch screen is sharp enough for casual viewing, it’s small compared to most TVs you’d use for hosting. And because this isn’t a ruggedized party speaker, the built-in screen is a feature you’ll need to handle with care. Unlike regular party speakers that you can toss around without worry, the SoundRover View feels like something you’d want to keep upright and out of harm’s way.

Read more: Techlicious CES 2025 Top Pick Awards

The SoundRover View is perfect for people who love outdoor gatherings and want an all-in-one device for music and video. If you’re hosting a tailgate or a casual backyard get-together, it’s a fun and functional option – as long as you’re careful with the screen.

The Altec Lansing SoundRover View will be available later this year for $249. For more information, visit AltecLansing.com.

[Image credit: Altec Lansing]