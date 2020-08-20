Up to 50% Off Amazon Devices: Alexa Speakers, Fire Tablets & More

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Though Amazon Prime Day isn't here yet — the company's annual mega-sale is due to happen some time later this year — you can grab some great deals on Amazon products right now. Fire TV streaming players, Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers and Kindle erReaders are currently on sale for up to 50% off.

Particularly while we're working and learning via video conferencing, replacing nights at the movies with streaming services, and generally stuck at home, having the right tech can make life a lot easier. So if your home office or home entertainment center could use an upgrade, why not buy on sale?

These are the best deals on Amazon devices right now.

Echo smart screens

The Echo Show is a fantastic platform for video calls, but it's been held back because it doesn't support popular conference call system Zoom. But that's about to change: Zoom is adding Echo Show support later this year. That's going to make the Echo Show a much more useful addition to your home. The downside is only the Echo Show 8 will be compatible, at least to start. However, now's a good time to pick up an Echo Show at a discounted price.

Echo smart speakers

Powered by Amazon Alexa, these smart speakers integrate with almost any smart home devices you have, so they're perfect for adding convenience. Plus they can answer questions, play music and games, place orders on Amazon and a lot more. The Kids Edition also comes with a subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, which includes age-appropriate audiobooks, games and more — ideal for keeping the kids entertained while they're at home.

Fire tablets

Amazon's Fire tablets are some of the best values out there, particularly at sale prices. They're also an especially good buy for kids, because the Kids Edition comes with a worry-free guarantee against damage as well as a subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, which is packed with age-appropriate books, games and TV shows.

Kindle eReaders

Dedicated eReaders offer a great reading experience, with less eye strain and fewer distractions than you'll find on a tablet, whether you're reading for fun or working through a textbook. The Paperwhite is our favorite, with a decent price and a high-resolution screen — plus it's waterproof, so there's no worry if you're reading outside by the pool. And like Amazon's other devices, there's a Kids Edition with a worry-free guarantee and lots of age-appropriate books to keep the kids in reading material.

Fire TV streaming players

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the cheapest way to add 4K streaming to your television, and it's an even better buy right now. The standard Fire TV stick costs a little less, but the 4K version is only $5 more, which we think is worth the cost even if you haven't upgraded to a 4K TV yet.

Alexa Accessories

Amazon has built Alexa into a variety of accessories, some of which are on sale.

