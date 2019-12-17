How to Get Free Shipping in Time for Christmas

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The holidays are nearly here, but there's still time to shop online with free delivery before Christmas. With standard shipping — free at many retailers this holiday season — you can typically expect your packages to arrive before Christmas (but check before you click buy). As we get closer to the big day, you can expect to pay extra for last-minute shipping, and some stores even offer same-day delivery on the 24th.

If you're looking for free shipping, you need to order very soon. If you're shopping online (or shipping your own holiday packages) here are the cut-off dates you need to know.

December 18

Ground shipping from GameStop (free on qualifying orders over $35)

Free shipping from Amazon (on qualifying orders over $25)

Standard shipping from Kmart

December 19

UPS 3 Day Select from UPS

Express Saver from FedEx

Express shipping from GameStop

Standar shipping from Amazon

Member free shipping from Barnes & Noble

December 20

2Day from FedEx

2nd Day Air from UPS

First Class Mail from USPS

Standard shipping from Best Buy

Premium shipping from Kmart

Free 2-day shipping from Walmart (on qualifying orders over $35 if ordered before 2PM in your time zone)

December 21

Priority Mail from USPS

Expedited shipping from Barnes & Noble

December 22

Two-day shipping from Amazon

Two-day shipping from Target

December 23

Next Day Air from UPS

Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight from FedEx

Priority Mail Express from USPS

Expedited shipping from Barnes & Noble

One-day shipping from Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart (free for qualifying orders over $35, otherwise $5.99)

December 24

Same-day delivery from Amazon in select areas (for Prime members for qualifying orders over $35)

Same-day delivery from Best Buy in select areas. Order by 3PM

Same-day delivery from Target in select areas (for Shipt members)

December 25

SameDay City Direct, SameDay City Priority and SameDay in select areas from FedEx

If you're in a rush, check out our story on How to Get Anything Delivered in an Hour. Concerned about package theft? Be sure to check out our story on 9 Ways to Prevent Your Packages From Being Stolen.

[Image credit: stack of packages via BigStockPhoto]