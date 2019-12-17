How to Get Free Shipping in Time for Christmas

The holidays are nearly here, but there's still time to shop online with free delivery before Christmas. With standard shipping — free at many retailers this holiday season — you can typically expect your packages to arrive before Christmas (but check before you click buy). As we get closer to the big day, you can expect to pay extra for last-minute shipping, and some stores even offer same-day delivery on the 24th.
If you're looking for free shipping, you need to order very soon. If you're shopping online (or shipping your own holiday packages) here are the cut-off dates you need to know.
December 18
- Ground shipping from GameStop (free on qualifying orders over $35)
- Free shipping from Amazon (on qualifying orders over $25)
- Standard shipping from Kmart
December 19
- UPS 3 Day Select from UPS
- Express Saver from FedEx
- Express shipping from GameStop
- Standar shipping from Amazon
- Member free shipping from Barnes & Noble
December 20
- 2Day from FedEx
- 2nd Day Air from UPS
- First Class Mail from USPS
- Standard shipping from Best Buy
- Premium shipping from Kmart
- Free 2-day shipping from Walmart (on qualifying orders over $35 if ordered before 2PM in your time zone)
December 21
- Priority Mail from USPS
- Expedited shipping from Barnes & Noble
December 22
December 23
- Next Day Air from UPS
- Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight from FedEx
- Priority Mail Express from USPS
- Expedited shipping from Barnes & Noble
- One-day shipping from Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart (free for qualifying orders over $35, otherwise $5.99)
December 24
- Same-day delivery from Amazon in select areas (for Prime members for qualifying orders over $35)
- Same-day delivery from Best Buy in select areas. Order by 3PM
- Same-day delivery from Target in select areas (for Shipt members)
December 25
SameDay City Direct, SameDay City Priority and SameDay in select areas from FedEx
[Image credit: stack of packages via BigStockPhoto]