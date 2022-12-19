Our Editor's Pick the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are $70 Off

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II delivers the best noise-canceling in available in true-wireless earbuds. This fall, we awarded them a Techlicious Editor's Pick Award, and now it's an even better choice with its limited-time price of $229 – down $70 from the $299 price tag when I reviewed it. The deal is available on Amazon and directly through Bose through December 20th, and you'll receive them by Friday, December 23rd.

Bose takes a novel approach to noise-canceling for in-ear headphones. The headphones map your ear canal every time you insert them, so they can tune the sound to each ear. With this more accurate map, the earbuds are able to better compensate for outside noise so you can enjoy your music or near silence.

When listening to music, the QuietComfort Earbuds II have detailed mids and highs with plenty of rich bass with the standard Bose EQ. If you like pronounced bass or treble, you can change the EQ without resulting in boominess or brassiness. The earbuds also work well when paired with a laptop for Zoom calls.

If you want to gift the best noise-canceling earbuds, you should grab this deal while you can.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]

