Colorsonic Makes Salon-Quality Hair Coloring at Home Simpler & Cheaper

Coloring your hair at home is about to get a lot easier thanks to L'Oréal's new Colorsonic device. Resembling a curling iron with a brush head at the end, the Colorsonic uses cartridges to dispense colored dye through the bristles, bringing salon-quality hair coloring into your own bathroom. We gave the device our Techlicious Top Picks of CES 2022 award and are excited to see it finally hitting store shelves.

The Colorsonic launches with 20 natural shades. Each color cartridge provides enough product for one full application or three root touch-ups.

To use the Colorsonic, you insert a color cartridge containing ammonia-free color and developer and turn on the device. As you brush, the Colorsonic dispenses the color through holes in the bristles, which oscillate 300 times per minute and move in a zigzag pattern to saturate your hair without drips or patchy results. It takes care of mixing the color to the perfect consistency. All you have to do to apply it is brush your hair.

The application takes about five minutes. After 30 minutes of processing time, you rinse out the color to reveal your new hue.

The leftover color in the cartridge can be saved for future root touch-ups. Clean-up is a breeze - just run the device with a water-filled cleaning cartridge until the water runs clear.

At $124.99 for the device plus $29.99 per color cartridge, the Colorsonic isn't cheap. But compared to the ongoing cost and time commitment of salon colorings, it offers a very attractive at-home alternative.

The Colorsonic is available now on Colorsonic.com and will be available in Target stores and online this summer.

