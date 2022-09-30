Our Editor's Pick the DeLonghi La Specialista is $150 off on Amazon

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The La Specialista Arte is a very flexible machine that delivers excellent results, whether you're a beginner or an espresso aficionado. In fact, we just awarded it a Techlicious Editor's Pick Award award as "A great choice for at-home baristas." And now it's looking like an even better choice with a new $549.95 price tag – down $150 from the $699.95 when we reviewed it. The deal is available on Amazon and directly through DeLonghi.com.

The La Specialista Arte has an integrated grinder, so that you can choose your beans, and a "barista kit" that includes a dosing funnel, tamper, and a mat to hold the filter while you're tamping. Created for the average home user, the dosing funnel helps reduce the mess from the grinds, making cleanup easier. And the barista in you will appreciate that you are able to control everything from bean grind and dosing to tamping pressure and water temperature. giving you coffeehouse-level results at home.

In addition to a multitude of accessories and features, the La Specialista Arte requires little maintenance, is easy to clean, and looks looks attractive sitting on your kitchen counter. And the large 56oz integrated water tank lasts a while before needing to be refilled.

If you're an at-home barista looking for a great espresso maker, you should snap this deal up before it's gone.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]

Josh Kirschner is the co-founder of Techlicious and has been covering consumer tech for more than a decade. In addition to his love of tech, Josh is an avid foodie and home cook who has traveled the world and eaten just about everything. He was voted "Best Chef in the World" by his kids.