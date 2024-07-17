Record Prime Day Deals on 8 of Our Favorite Products

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you're looking for great deals on tech products, the Amazon Prime Day sale today is the perfect time to bargain hunt. There are a lot of listings to wade through, so I did some of the legwork for you. The following eight products have been tested by our experienced writers and earned our Techlicious Editor's Choice award. Best of all, they're at their lowest price yet. I'm confident you can't go wrong with any of them.

2024 Model Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV $300 Off

Samsung hardly ever puts their current-model The Frame TVs on sale. So, when I saw the 65-inch 2024 model QLED 4K LS03D for $1,697.99 ($300 off), I was surprised. In addition to the amazing matte finish that completely eliminates reflections, the 2024 model has incredibly precise color. The Slim-Fit wall mount is included, so you'll have everything you'll need to hang your Frame on the wall.

Get $59 Off the Best Air Fryer for Families: The Typhur Dome

For pure air frying efficiency, the Typhur Dome absolutely excels. It has a large cooking surface and delivers the fastest, most even results from any air fryer we’ve tested (Read our full review of the Typhur Dome). It’s easy to use, easy to clean, and even looks good doing it. You can get the Typhur Dome now for $339.00 (usually $499).

For $699, the Pixel 8 Pro Is the Android Phone to Buy

If you're in the market for an Android phone, look no further than the Pixel 8 Pro. For $699, you're getting Google's flagship phone, and it's just getting better as the company continues to roll out new AI-powered features. When we tested the Pixel 9 Pro last fall, we fell in love with the camera and photo editing features, including "Best Take" for optimizing group shots, "Audio Magic Eraser" for eliminating unwanted background noises in videos, and "Zoom Enhance" for refining images after they're captured. With Android OS updates through 2030, it's a great long-term investment at an affordable price.

Our Favorite All Around OTC Hearing Aids are 30% Off

These OTC hearing aids offer all-day hearing assistance and let you listen to your favorite music while you're out and about. In our extensive testing of the Sony CRE-E10, we found that the Sony CRE-E10 buds ($898.00, usually $1,299.99) excel in both their promises. You can wear the E10 all day thanks to an industry-leading 26-hour battery life and a smaller footprint than many regular Bluetooth buds.

2024 Model Lenovo Tab P12 with Pen and Folio Case 20% Off

When we tested the 12.7-inch Lenovo Tab P12 we found it to be a very capable Android tablet that delivers all-day battery life, powerful enveloping audio for watching videos, and solid performance. The design is slim and sleek, and you get a folio case and pen in the box, making it the perfect note-taking device. The Tab P12 is a bargain at $287.99 (down from $359.99).

Get $55 Off This Perfect Panasonic Shaver for Star Wars Fans

When we tested the Panasonic Stormtrooper ARC3 shaver, our only real complaint was the price. With the Amazon Prime Day price drop on the Stormtrooper to $94.99 (down from $149.99), we have no reservations in recommending it. Equipped with three precision blades and a high-end motor delivering 39,000 cuts per minute, this shaver transforms rough beards into smoothness worthy of Luke Skywalker himself. We found its responsive beard sensor technology delivers a quick, clean shave with no skin irritation​. If you're a Star Wars fan or know someone who is, this is a deal not to be missed.

Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Is Only $55.99

The Laifen Wave electric toothbrush delivers performance that justifies every penny of its price tag – and then some. During our testing of the Wave, it provided the same quality brushing experience as Oral-B and Sonicare while offering exceptional battery life, whisper-quiet operation, and lower ongoing costs. These factors, combined with its customizable settings through a refreshingly user-friendly app, make it a standout product. Now that the Wave is 20% off ($59.99), it's a steal.

Rare Discount on Samsung Music Frame

Integrating wireless speakers into a well-designed living space can be a challenge, as the aesthetic appeal of the room often clashes with the practical need for high-quality audio. The Samsung Music Frame solves this problem by combining a wireless speaker with a customizable photo frame, providing a solution that blends well with most home decor. Our testing revealed that the Music Frame delivers impressive sound quality for its size and offers a range of smart features. While Samsung doesn't usually offer discounts on its new products, you can buy the Music Frame for $347.99 (down from $399.99).

