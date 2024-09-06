DJI's Pocket-Size Neo Is an Affordable Starter Camera Drone

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

This week at IFA, DJI, one of the world's leading drone manufacturers, unveiled its latest offering: the Neo. This palm-sized drone aims to make aerial selfies more accessible than ever before. Priced at just $199, the Neo combines DJI's renowned build quality with user-friendly features, positioning itself as an ideal entry point for those new to drone photography.

At just 135 grams, the Neo is DJI's lightest drone yet. To put that in perspective, it weighs less than a smartphone. This featherweight design means you can easily slip it into your pocket or bag, making it the perfect companion for your adventures.

Like all selfie drones, the Neo is easy to use, and simple controls and subject tracking it's great for beginners. Forget about lugging around a bulky controller – this drone is designed to launch right from your palm. With AI subject tracking, the Neo keeps you in frame whether you're skateboarding through the park or hiking up a mountain. The QuickShots feature lets you capture cinematic shots with just a tap, while voice control adds another layer of hands-free convenience.

When it comes to image quality, DJI doesn't disappoint. The Neo takes 4K video at 30fps with image stabilization for windy days (up to 18 mph) and can snap 12MP stills. While it doesn't pack the same professional-grade cameras as DJI's higher-end models, the Neo's 1/2-inch image sensor should deliver great image quality for its low price. It doesn’t have a portrait mode, which seems odd for a selfie drone, but you may be able to accept that for an otherwise excellent drone at such a low price point.

The Neo doesn’t have obstacle avoidance, so it needs to survive the inevitable crashes. DJI used a flexible frame and propeller guards, so you can expect this little drone to last.

DJI claims up to 18 minutes of flight time per charge, which is isn't very long but quite good for this price point. (The DJI Mini 3 has a 38-minute battery life, but costs twice as much.) Charging the Neo directly through its USB-C port takes 50 minutes to go from zero to full charge.

You can pre-order the DJI Neo for $199 on Amazon, with delivery starting October 6.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.