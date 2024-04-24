See the World Smarter: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Multimodal AI

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses just got a lot smarter with multimodal AI, which lets the glasses – when paired with the Meta View app on your phone – look at the world around you and answer questions. Simply say, “Hey Meta, look and…” then ask it a question about something in your field of view. It can identify things, like the building you’re standing in front of or the breed of a dog across the street, and it can translate text into different languages, making it a great companion for travel. While these are features you can already get on your smartphone, having them in a pair of smart glasses is a big convenience: instead of pulling out your phone to snap a picture, you can just look at something and ask about it. The experience is seamless.

And that’s what we like about these smart glasses: they add sensible, smart features to an item (sunglasses) that you’re probably already using. They look like an ordinary pair of Ray-Bans and can replace your existing glasses or sunglasses (or both).

This isn’t a bulky VR headset (here's looking at you, Apple Vision Pro) but a simple device that can capture photos and video, livestream, take voice and video calls, play audio, and access the Meta AI smart assistant without adding a complicated new gadget to your collection. While these smart glasses don’t include a screen – they just have ordinary lenses – you can share your view in calls on WhatsApp and Messenger. This video-calling feature is new, and you should see a software update that adds the feature to your existing glasses soon.

The new multimodal AI features are available free for anyone who owns Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The AI features are currently in beta, which means they will likely continue to be refined as development continues. Like any other AI, Meta AI can make mistakes. It might have trouble identifying things, or it may misidentify things. But the technology is very promising, and some features – like translation – are already extremely useful.

In addition to updated smart features, Ray-Ban is also offering new styles, adding the subtle cat eye of the Skyler frame and a new low bridge option for the Headliner frame. There are only three different frame options right now, but the new additions help round out the collection with frames that suit different faces. Prices range from $299 to $499, depending on style and color options (there are over 100 colorways available, including limited-edition options). They come with clear or tinted lenses, but prescription lenses will be an additional cost.

You can buy Ray-Ban Meta now from Ray-Ban or Meta. For prescription lenses, you’ll need to visit your local LensCrafters. Even though they use standard lenses, getting them anywhere else will void your warranty.

Elizabeth Harper is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience covering consumer technology and entertainment. In addition to writing for Techlicious, she's Editorial Director of Blizzard Watch and is published on sites all over the web, including Time, CBS, Engadget, The Daily Dot and DealNews.