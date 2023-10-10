Get 30% off Our Go-to Mesh WiFi System, the eero Pro 6E

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

When people ask me for a recommendation for a WiFi mesh system, my go-to is the eero Pro 6E, and for the next two days, it's on sale at its historically lowest price. You can purchase a two-pack system for 30% off for a two-pack (Deal Price: $279), which covers up to 4,000 square feet. That should be the sweet spot for most people, but you can also buy one (Deal Price: $179) for spaces up to 2,000 square feet or three (Deal Price: $399) for spaces up to 6,000 square feet.

The reason I recommend the eero Pro 6E is because it provides the best combination of future-proof features and ease of use.

Full 6GHz Access

When used with WiFi 6E-compatible devices like smartphones and laptops, the Eero Pro 6E offers full access to the 6GHz band. That means you'll have less network congestion and better throughput when you need it.

High-Speed Connectivity

The router can deliver impressive speeds, reaching up to 2.3 Gbps. This is overkill for most people, but heavy users may benefit, and it protects you down the road.

Broad Device Connectivity

It can seamlessly connect with over 100 devices, ideal for homes packed with smart home devices. When you start counting up all of the smart light bulbs, laptops, phones, streaming media devices, smart speakers, and more, it's amazing how quickly they add up.

Integration with Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo devices can function as eero Wi-Fi extenders. So, if you're an Alexa household, this is a bonus.

And, the eero works with all types of internet service providers. Recently, we set our eero up with T-Mobile's Home Internet service and it worked seamlessly.

