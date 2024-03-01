Outdoor Security Made Simple: Grab this eufy Solar Camera for 38% Off

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Home security cameras can provide peace of mind, but recurring subscription fees and complex wiring can be barriers. eufy's Security SoloCam S220 addresses these concerns with its solar-powered design and easy installation, and it's currently on sale for only $79.99 (38% off).

The SoloCam S220's solar-powered design requires just three hours of sunlight per day to keep it running, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for continuous security monitoring. Its wire-free installation lets you easily place it anywhere outside your home without worrying about finding a power outlet. Combined with its tiny size (3.8 x 3.2 x 2.3 inches) and IP67 weather resistance, the SoloCam S220 works for any outdoor location.

The camera captures crisp, clear images with a 2K image sensor and a wide 135-degree field of view. Its f/1.6 lens offers superior night vision, ensuring your home is monitored around the clock. The two-way audio allows for real-time communication with visitors or potential intruders, adding an extra layer of security.

For those concerned about receiving too many notifications, the SoloCam S220 allows you to set up two specific security zones, so you're only alerted about movements in designated areas. The built-in AI distinguishes between people and objects, reducing false alarms and focusing on what truly matters.

One of the reasons I particularly like the SoloCam S200 is that, unlike many security cameras on the market that necessitate monthly payments for cloud storage, the SoloCam S220 is equipped with 8GB of storage built in. This reliable solution can store up to 90 days of recordings; ensuring your home security footage is readily accessible.

You can view the SoloCam S220 through the eufy app on your phone or any Google Assistant or Alexa-enabled smart display.

I recommend the eufy SoloCam S220 ($79.99, down from $129.99) to homeowners seeking a flexible and cost-effective way to enhance their home security.

