Ring's Best Battery Doorbell Yet: Pro Features Now Wire-Free

Ring is bringing the 3D Motion detection of its Pro line to a simple-to-install, battery-powered device. The ($229.99) Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, Ring's newest video doorbell, has all the premium features of the Wired Doorbell Pro, making it the first battery-operated Ring doorbell to include the radar-powered motion detection technology.

I've been using the Wired Doorbell Pro since it came out in 2021, although Ring called it the Video Doorbell Pro 2 back then. In my review, I was impressed by the 3D motion detection, which improved the accuracy of outdoor motion alerts, as well as the Birds Eye View feature, which shows an image of where people go when they come onto or leave my property.

Although the Ring Wired doorbells are designed for DIY installation, users who can't use a wired video doorbell should check out this full-featured battery-powered option. Installation is simple – you secure the (included) mounting bracket to your home, then place the doorbell in the bracket and pair it with your smartphone.

Once paired, you set up the 3D Motion Detection perimeter for your property. This measures the distance of an object or person to determine when someone or something should trigger an alert more accurately. I found this helped reduce the number of false motion alerts I got when cars drove by.

Those more precise motion alerts and the Bird's Eye View feature (see screenshot below), which uses a satellite image to show where a person goes after they have crossed your perimeter, should be standard in every video doorbell. I'm glad Ring has brought the Pro technology to a battery-powered device.

If you are familiar with the ($149) Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, you'll notice how similar the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is in terms of size and shape. It also retains the larger head-to-toe field of view, 1536p HD+ video, and crisp, clear two-way audio.

Ring added a new advanced imaging sensor to the Pro. "Low-Light Sight," according to Ring, will use the illumination from a streetlight or nearby lighting to show color video at night.

The $229.99 Ring Battery Doorbell Pro combines all the Pro features of our Editor's Choice video doorbell with the simple installation of a battery-powered device. It is available for pre-order now and will start shipping March 6.

