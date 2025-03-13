Get Hisense’s 100-inch TV for Under $2,000, Plus More Huge Deals

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

March Madness isn’t just about bracket-busting upsets – it’s also prime time for some of the biggest TV deals of the year. If you’ve been eyeing a big-screen upgrade to catch all the action in stunning detail, Hisense is rolling out steep discounts on its latest Mini-LED and QLED models. Whether you want a massive 100-inch screen for a true arena-like experience or a more budget-friendly option with premium picture quality, these deals knock up to 37% off Hisense’s lineup.

In the last few years, we’ve witnessed Hisense emerge as a serious contender in the premium and big-screen space, and been impressed by their TVs’ picture quality. So I don’t hesitate to recommend checking out these models.

Hisense 100-inch Models

Hisense 100U8K (2023 Model)

The Hisense 100U8K is a feature-packed 100-inch Mini-LED ULED 4K TV that delivers impressive brightness, deep contrast, and vibrant colors – all at a significant discount for March Madness. It boasts 1,500 nits of peak brightness, over 1,600 local dimming zones, and Quantum Dot Color, making it a strong contender for anyone looking for a cinematic home theater experience. Gamers will appreciate the 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Gaming support, and HDMI 2.1 ports for ultra-smooth gameplay. While this may be a 2023 model, it still holds its own with a premium Mini-LED panel that looks fantastic.

Hisense 100U7N (2024 Model)

The Hisense 100U7N is a 100-inch QLED 4K TV that delivers vivid colors, solid contrast, and smooth motion at an exceptional price. While it lacks the Mini-LED backlighting of the higher-end U8K, it still offers full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR, and a 120Hz native refresh rate for fluid sports and gaming performance. With Google TV built-in, it provides easy access to all major streaming apps, and Dolby Atmos audio enhances the overall experience.

Hisense 2024 Mini-LED TV Models

Hisense U8N Series

The Hisense U8N Series packs premium Mini-LED technology, Quantum Dot color, and full-array local dimming into a more affordable package than flagship models. It delivers impressive brightness (up to 1,500 nits), deep contrast, and smooth motion with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a great option for both movie lovers and gamers. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Google TV add to the overall experience, while HDMI 2.1 support ensures it’s ready for next-gen gaming.

The U8N is one of the best values in Hisense’s lineup, offering high-end picture quality without the premium price tag. With discounts up to $1,000 off, this is a great time to grab a Mini-LED TV that punches well above its price point.

Hisense U7N Series

The Hisense U7N Series brings Mini-LED technology, Quantum Dot color, and full-array local dimming to a more budget-friendly tier. With a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision HDR, it delivers a solid viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming. Google TV provides an easy-to-use smart platform, and HDMI 2.1 support ensures compatibility with the latest gaming consoles.

The U7N sits right in the sweet spot between performance and price, offering strong picture quality and gaming features without breaking the bank. With savings up to $900 off, it’s a great pick for anyone looking for a Mini-LED TV that balances affordability and premium features.

Hisense 85U6N

The Hisense 85U6N is one of the most affordable ways to get Mini-LED technology, offering better brightness and contrast than standard LED TVs. It features Quantum Dot color, full-array local dimming, and Dolby Vision HDR, delivering vibrant colors and deep blacks. While it has a lower peak brightness (600 nits) and a 60Hz refresh rate, it’s still a solid choice for everyday viewing. Google TV makes streaming easy, and Dolby Atmos support helps enhance the audio experience.

The U6N is a great entry point into Mini-LED TVs, especially at $999.99 for the 85-inch model (a $900 discount!). If you’re looking for a big-screen upgrade on a budget, this is a deal worth considering.

[Image credit: Hisense]