Android Finally Gets Its Own "Find My" Network

For years, iPhone owners have been able to tap into Apple's Find My network to track AirTags and other items. However, Android users were out of luck until recently. Sure, you could use Google's Find My Device to locate your phone, but that was the extent of its capabilities.

The announcement of Google's Find My Device network at last year's Google I/O conference was welcome news for Android owners. This network would allow people to find device trackers, headphones, and other items through a vast network of Android devices. However, the launch of the Find My Device network was delayed due to security concerns. It's only now that the service has become available.

The delay was due to Apple and Google's decision to collaborate on developing an industry standard aimed at preventing malicious tracking. This standard mandates that trackers alert nearby phones to their presence. If an unknown tracker accompanies you for a specified period, your phone will alert you via the Find My Device app (Android) or the Find My app (iPhone). It's important to note, however, that this system will not automatically disable the tracker.

Apple is rolling out the anti-tracking feature in iOS 17.5, which is expected by the end of April 2024. And now that Google's Find My Device network is operational, the first devices are about to ship.

Chipolo Point Trackers

The Chipolo ONE Point and Chipolo CARD Point trackers will be two of the first Find My Device trackers to ship, with pre-orders available now and shipments starting on May 27th, 2024.

The ONE Point is a keychain device with a diameter of 0.9 inches, ideal for tracking luggage, keys, and pets. It features a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year and emits a loud ring of up to 120dB within a 200 ft range.

The CARD Point is a slim tracker, measuring 0.09 inches thick and 3.35 inches by 2.11 inches, perfect for wallets, purses, or any item with a slim pocket. It has a two-year battery life, after which you'll need a replacement.

Both trackers are IPX5 rated, meaning they can withstand splashes of water but should not be submerged or put through the wash.

The Chipolo ONE Point is priced at $28, while the CARD Point is available for $35. For those looking to purchase both trackers, Chipolo offers a bundle containing the ONE Point and CARD Point for $77.

As someone who has extensively used Apple's AirTags and Find My network, I have found their tracking capabilities to be unmatched in the Android ecosystem until now. However, Google's Find My Device network is set to change the game, delivering the same type of benefits as Apple's Find My network. In addition to Chipolo, other manufacturers like Pebblebee will start shipping trackers compatible with Google's Find My Device network, giving Android users more options.

