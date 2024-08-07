Tech Made Simple

Google's New Nest Thermostat is Beautiful Inside and Out

by Suzanne Kantra on August 07, 2024

Google has once again raised the bar in the smart home market with the announcement of its fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. Set to hit the Google Store on August 20th, it represents the first significant design change in nine years and promises to redefine the aesthetics of smart thermostats.

When I first laid eyes on the new device at a recent press preview, I was blown away by its new design, making it look more like a work of art than a tech device. The new 2.68-inch model is 60% larger than the last generation and features a sleek, dome-shaped glass front that is backed by a mirrored-film in three colors: gold, gray, and silver. Like previous generations, the thermostat has a stainless-steel metal ring that lets you select and set features, and it has a satisfying audible click as you rotate it.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen in gold showing a hand rotating the stainless-steel ring.

The thermostat has a new interface that Google calls "Dynamic Farsight." Using the occupancy sensor to determine how far away you are, it displays glanceable information such as weather, time, and temperature in large font at a distance. As you approach, the display changes to show a higher density of content, allowing for more detailed weather forecasts and other data.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen in obsidian on a wall showing a clock face.

While the Nest thermostat has made its reputation with its learning capabilities, Google has finally acknowledged that not everyone wants to take advantage of every one of their energy-saving recommendations. So instead of automatically making temperature and other adjustments, the new model suggests changes, giving you the option to take or leave them.

Also, the Nest thermostat now takes advantage of outdoor conditions to reduce unnecessary energy consumption. For instance, on sunny winter days, the thermostat knows that the natural heat from the sun can warm your home and will take advantage of that free heat. It also makes Nest's away mode smarter. Rather than dropping or raising the temperature to a set point, the thermostat now calculates the most energy-efficient away temperature. For instance, it might maintain a slightly higher temperature in extremely cold conditions to avoid excessive energy use when warming up your house back up to a comfortable level.

A redesigned pebble-like temperature sensor is now included in the box. It can be placed on surfaces or mounted on walls, allowing for more accurate temperature readings throughout the home. In addition, the thermostat can now target a temperature across multiple sensors, so there aren't hot or cold spots.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen temperature sensor.

The new Nest works with a wider range of devices, including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, and ventilation systems. It can also monitor your HVAC system's health, providing alerts for maintenance and other issues before they become big problems.

Nest has seen increased competition in recent years, with ecobee emerging as a close rival in terms of design and features. However, with this badly-needed design and functionality makeover, the new Nest thermostat again looks like the industry leader it is.

Read more: Want to See Who's at the Door? Check Your Ecobee Thermostat

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is available for pre-order for $279.99 with one sensor included. Additional sensors will be available for purchase separately, with a single sensor priced at $39.99 and a three-pack available for $99.99.

[Image credit: Google]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

