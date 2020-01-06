Track Your Diet, Fitness, and Wellness Automatically with HealBe GoBe3

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Tracking your calories, hydration, sleep, and exercise can help you track your performance over time and see long term trends. Realistically, though, who has the time to input all of that data conscientiously (and not cheat)? HealBe's latest product, the GoBe3, takes care of all of the tracking for you and shares insights into your stress levels and sleep quality.

The GoBe3 is a huge upgrade from the GoBe2, which I tried when it launched a few years ago. I loved the tracking capabilites, but I didn't love how bulky it was and the fact that it wasn't really a functional watch. There was no display, just a an LED alphanumeric display.

The GoBe3 changes a lot of that. It has a touch sensative display that shows the time and key data points, like calories your calorie balance (calories consumed versus burned) and steps, and it's 50% smaller, 30% thinner and 20% lighter, which puts it more in line with an Apple Watch 5.

HealBe GoBe3 next to my Apple Watch 5 40mm

HealBe has also upgraded the sensors, so they are more reliable. And the heart rate sensor in the GoBe3 is now an optical sensor (the old one was a piezo sensor), which can do continuous heart rate monitoring. HealBe says the new sensors make tracking the number of calories consumed and burned more accurate. Calorie calculations are based on the amount of glucose present in your bloodstream throughout the day. You'll see spikes for a period of time after you've eaten as your food is turned into fuel. Hydration tracking is based on a variety of factors, including food intake, exercise and other sensor data collected. And if your hydration drops, you'll be reminded to drink more water. Stress levels and emotional state and determined base on your heart rate and sleep, among other data points.

The HealBe GoGe3 will be avaialble for $199 later this month on HealBe.com.

[Image credit: Techlicious, HealBe]