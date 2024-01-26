Hisense's Massive 100-Inch QLED TV is Now Only $1,999

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

EDIT 1/26/24: The price at Best Buy just dropped another $1k - now only $1,999!

If you’ve always wanted a giant-screen TV, Hisense is offering a deal that you simply can't miss. The new 100-inch U76N QLED 4K TV debuts at a remarkable 60% discount, dropping from $4,999 to $1,999.

So what's the catch? There isn't one. Hisense aims to establish its presence in the U.S. market as a brand for exceptional value and top-notch performance in large-screen TVs. This commitment was evident at CES 2024, where Hisense's 110UX Mini-LED 8K TV earned the Techlicious 2024 CES Top Picks award. The award highlighted its groundbreaking features, like 40,000 local dimming zones and an extraordinarily wide color gamut. The launch of this 100-inch U76N is another step in reinforcing Hisense's reputation as a high-quality, high-value brand.

The 100U76N is a massive 100-inch 4K QLED TV (dimensions without the stand: 88.9 × 50.6 × 4.0 inches) that strikes a balance between cost and quality. The TV employs QLED technology with 256-zone full-array local dimming and a peak brightness of 800 nits – solid, though not extraordinary. It supports major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, and HLG. A built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner is included for over-the-air content.

Casual gamers will appreciate the 6ms response time and a native 144Hz refresh rate (perfect for sports fans, too), which can be enhanced to 480Hz with Motion Rate. The TV also boasts gamer-friendly features like a variable refresh rate (48-144Hz), ALLM, FreeSync Premium, and Dolby Vision Gaming.

Connectivity-wise, the 100U76N ticks all boxes. It's powered by Google TV, granting full access to Google Play's apps and content. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control, and supports Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast for easy screencasting.

The takeaway? At $1,999, the Hisense 100U76N is a steal for a 100-inch TV. If you’re in the market for a giant-screen TV, snag one of these before the deal disappears. It's a choice you won't regret.

[Image credit: Hisense]