iRobot Offers Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Vacuum for 50% Off

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

iRobot makes some of the best premium robotic vacs on the market with prices to match their high quality. But starting today, you can get the Roomba j6+ for 50% off – just $399 – as an early Amazon Prime Day deal. This is the lowest price we've seen and only matched on the last Amazon Prime Day in July. 

iRobot Roomba 6j+ in the base station.

While the Roomba j6+ is an older model, it has most of the cleaning capabilities of the latest models, including the most important ones:

  • Pet Waste Avoidance: Equipped with advanced sensor technology, the Roomba j6+ can identify and avoid pet waste, ensuring a mess-free cleaning experience.
  • Smart Navigation: The device adeptly avoids obstacles, such as cords and other impediments, safeguarding against possible entanglements or disruptions during operation.
  • Self-Emptying Mechanism: The Roomba j6+ self-empties into a vacuum base, which holds up to 60 days of debris, minimizing the need for frequent manual emptying and enhancing maintenance ease.
  • Smart Mapping: The robot vacuum is able to learn, map, and adapt to the home’s layout, optimizing its cleaning path and ensuring comprehensive coverage. And you can include keep-out zones for areas you don't want to be vacuumed.

iRobot also put their flagship Roomba j9+ on sale for 40% off ($999, now $599.99). It comes with a bigger database of objects it can detect and avoid, plus it keeps track of your dirtiest floors with a feature called Dirt Detective and will prioritize those floors for cleaning. 

[Image credit: iRobot]


Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

