Watch This Crazy Laptop from Lenovo Open & Close with Your Voice

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At the IFA show in Berlin, Lenovo showed off its concept Auto Twist AI PC, a wacky laptop that uses your voice and AI computer vision to operate hands-free. Watch my demo below to see it in action.

While all concepts like the Auto Twist AI PC are meant to wow you, this one is much more than a novelty. From an accessibility standpoint, the voice-control and auto-tracking technology would be helpful for those with limited hand mobility, bringing us closer to a completely hands-free laptop experience.

Read more: The 28 Products That Blew Us Away at IFA 2024

In addition to basic operations, I could also see where this hands-free interface would prove particularly valuable in professional settings, such as during presentations or in environments where traditional input methods are impractical. For example, imagine your display turning to keep a cooking video in sight as you move around your kitchen.

While still in the concept stage, Lenovo's AI-powered laptop showcases the potential future direction of personal computing devices. It raises questions about how we might interact with our devices in the coming years and the role of AI in enhancing user experiences.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

Josh Kirschner is the co-founder of Techlicious and has been covering consumer tech for more than a decade. Josh started his first company while still in college, a consumer electronics retailer focused on students. His writing has been featured in Today.com, NBC News and Time.