A Gift That Takes the Guesswork Out of Holiday Cooking

by Andrea Smith on December 16, 2024

Know a home chef who likes to entertain while they cook? Give them an extra set of eyes in the kitchen. The Meater Pro ($129) is a smart meat thermometer that monitors the internal temperature of the holiday roast while the chef is with guests giving the toast. Five internal sensors take the guesswork out of cooking, while sending real-time alerts and notifications to the app on your smartphone.

Meater Pro shown next to a sliced steak

I used this while cooking for a dinner party recently and found the temperature to be quite accurate. And I loved how it told me in the app how much longer the meat needed to cook, and then how long to let it rest before slicing and serving. My roast came out a perfect medium rare and I got all the rave reviews.

The probe has up to 1,000°F heat resistance, making it a handy must-have tool for grilling and bbq’ing on the deck, without having to watch over it. It’s easy to clean (dishwasher safe) and comes in a bamboo case that also serves as the charger, so your wireless thermometer is always ready to go.

Serious multi-tasking chefs can save money with the Meater Pro Duo which has 2 probes and costs $200.

