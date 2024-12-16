A Gift That Takes the Guesswork Out of Holiday Cooking

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Know a home chef who likes to entertain while they cook? Give them an extra set of eyes in the kitchen. The Meater Pro ($129) is a smart meat thermometer that monitors the internal temperature of the holiday roast while the chef is with guests giving the toast. Five internal sensors take the guesswork out of cooking, while sending real-time alerts and notifications to the app on your smartphone.

I used this while cooking for a dinner party recently and found the temperature to be quite accurate. And I loved how it told me in the app how much longer the meat needed to cook, and then how long to let it rest before slicing and serving. My roast came out a perfect medium rare and I got all the rave reviews.

The probe has up to 1,000°F heat resistance, making it a handy must-have tool for grilling and bbq’ing on the deck, without having to watch over it. It’s easy to clean (dishwasher safe) and comes in a bamboo case that also serves as the charger, so your wireless thermometer is always ready to go.

Serious multi-tasking chefs can save money with the Meater Pro Duo which has 2 probes and costs $200.

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.