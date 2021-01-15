Miiskin Fights Cancer by Helping You Monitor Skin Changes

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, and early detection is key to treating it and staying healthy. Monitoring your skin can help you notice changes that could indicate skin problems, and more than half of melanomas are initially detected by patients themselves. Your smartphone can be a useful tool to help you monitor your skin's health: the Miiskin app helps you photograph your skin so that you can easily track changes over time. It's a lot more thorough — and probably faster — than just glancing at yourself in the mirror in the morning. And best of all, it's really easy to use.

Miiskin's latest feature is Automatic Skin Imaging, which lets you easily capture clear images of your skin — including hard to reach places like your back — without any help. The feature uses machine learning to snap images of your skin and put them together into a coherent image. All you have to do is prop your phone up and it will give you voice guidance telling you how to position yourself so it can snap pictures. Taking these photos only takes a couple of minutes, and the app will automatically detect skin changes and moles to track, and soon the app will even be able to tell you how large they are.

Once your skin is mapped, the app will remind you to update your photos regularly so you can monitor your skin. While the app will highlight all of the skin anomalies, you have to spot the differences. Miiskin doesn't replace doctor visits, but it does help you watch for changes and gives you clear images that may help your doctor diagnose you. This kind of thorough at-home monitoring can give you peace of mind and let you skip the hassle of a doctor's visit — which is especially welcome during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it's safer to stay at home.

Miiskin is available for Android (Android 5.0+) and iPhone (iOS 10+). The base version is free, but you need to pay for the premium version to track an unlimited number of moles as well as use the Automatic Skin Imaging and Skin Mapping features. For just $25 per year, the premium version is a reasonable price. There's a free 30-day trial, so you can check it out and decide whether it works for you.

