We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Are you looking to create a cinematic experience in multiple spaces? Consider the Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector, a compact, portable powerhouse for unforgettable movie nights, whether indoors or outdoors. And now, it’s available for $479, saving you $120 off the original price of $599.

As a lover of movie nights and outdoor gatherings, I find the battery-powered Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector to be a versatile, portable choice. It weighs just 3.7 pounds and measures 7 x 4.8 x 5.23 inches, so you can easily pack it up and bring the magic of the movies to a 150-inch screen wherever you go. And with 400 lumens, the projector is bright enough for most nighttime and indoor viewing situations.

Read more: How to Watch TV with Wireless Headphones

With 2.5 hours of video playback using the built-in battery, you can watch most movies without finding an outlet to plug in. You can also play up to eight hours of music, perfect for a jam session with friends.

The Nebula Mars 3 runs on Google TV, which means you can access a vast library of apps, including streaming apps like Netflix and Spotify. Connectivity options include WiFi, USB, and HDMI, so you can link all your devices for seamless streaming and playback.

Read more: Prime Video’s Dialogue Boost Finally Makes Voices Understandable

The setup is a snap. With practical features like auto keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance, the projector takes care of it all. Just dim the lights, plug, play, and enjoy the show.

If you're keen on versatility, quality, and convenience, grab a Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector, now available for $479 – save $120 off the regular price of $599.

[Image credit: Anker]

Via Amor has been writing technology for the last two years, covering a variety of topics, including AI technology, cryptocurrency, Metaverse, gadgets, and gaming. You’ll find her work on Gfinity Esports and Unlockedmeta, among other sites.