Apple Tablets Rumored to Get OLED iPad Pro and Updated Air on May 7th

After skipping a year of new tablet releases, Apple is gearing up to release the much-anticipated updates to its iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup at their launch event on May 7. Rumors have been swirling about these new tablets and here's what we expect to see.

According to 9To5Mac, the new iPad Pro models will feature a shift from LED to OLED screens, offering users a more vibrant and immersive visual experience. However, this upgrade comes at a cost. The 11-inch iPad Pro with OLED is expected to start at $1,500, while the 12.9-inch version may begin at $1,800. This marks a significant price increase compared to the current iPad Pro lineup, where the 11-inch model starting price is $799 and the 12.9-inch is $1,099.

The iPad Air will receive a mini-LED display upgrade, similar to the one found in the 2021 iPad Pro. The 10.9-inch iPad Air is likely to maintain its current pricing, while a new 12.9-inch model is expected to join the lineup at a starting price of $699, according to MacWorld.

Both the iPad Pro and iPad Air will sport a sleeker design with thinner bezels, giving them a more modern and streamlined appearance. The new iPad Pro models will also be thinner than their predecessors, making them even more portable.

Under the hood, the iPad Pro is expected to be powered by the M3 chip, previously exclusive to the iMac, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. The iPad Air is rumored to feature the M2 chipset. These faster chips will result in better performance, especially when it comes to multitasking, than the prior models.

Additionally, the new iPad Pro models will be compatible with updated versions of the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The Magic Keyboard will feature an aluminum base, giving it a more laptop-like feel when used with the iPad Pro, as reported by Bloomberg.

Pre-orders for the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models will be announced at the Apple launch event on May 7.

[Image credit: Apple]

