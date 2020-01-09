Oral-B Promises Cleaner Teeth with Less Work

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Give your smile the power of AI with Oral-B’s newest, high-tech electric line of toothbrushes. Unveiled at CES, the Oral-B iO, the company claims this smart toothbrush is the sum of over six years of research

into dental cleanliness, and has over 250 patents to show for it.

The toothbrush itself has a smart display and advanced rotating, oscillating brush head for an extra deep clean. This, along with an included magnetic drive, creates controlled micro-vibrations which should be able to reach every contour in your mouth. The brush itself comes packed with high-density twisted bristles which can stand up to the intense experience.

To personalize your brushing, it offers seven different brushing modes — including daily cleaning, sensitive and whiten — to give your teeth the perfect scrub. Oral-B also included a smart pressure sensor with a variable-speed smart driver — which means it will slow down and minimize pressure to protect your gums and enamel if it detects you pressing too hard. When you’re brushing just right, a smiley face appears on the display to tell you you’re doing a good job.

But what makes this toothbrush so special, and CES-worthy, is the iO app. It uses artificial intelligence and 3D teeth tracking to coach you into a better brushing experience — all within the two-minute session.

The Oral-B iO will be available beginning August 2020, and though pricing isn’t yet available you can sign up on the Oral-B website to be notified as soon as it is.

[Image credit: Oral-B]