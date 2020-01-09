Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: CES 2020 | Browse the Web Anonymously | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls

Top News Stories

author photo

Oral-B Promises Cleaner Teeth with Less Work

by on January 09, 2020
in News, Health and Home, Health & Fitness, Blog, CES 2020 :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Give your smile the power of AI with Oral-B’s newest, high-tech electric line of toothbrushes. Unveiled at CES, the Oral-B iO, the company claims this smart toothbrush is the sum of over six years of research
into dental cleanliness, and has over 250 patents to show for it.

The toothbrush itself has a smart display and advanced rotating, oscillating brush head for an extra deep clean. This, along with an included magnetic drive, creates controlled micro-vibrations which should be able to reach every contour in your mouth. The brush itself comes packed with high-density twisted bristles which can stand up to the intense experience.

To personalize your brushing, it offers seven different brushing modes — including daily cleaning, sensitive and whiten — to give your teeth the perfect scrub. Oral-B also included a smart pressure sensor with a variable-speed smart driver — which means it will slow down and minimize pressure to protect your gums and enamel if it detects you pressing too hard. When you’re brushing just right, a smiley face appears on the display to tell you you’re doing a good job.

But what makes this toothbrush so special, and CES-worthy, is the iO app. It uses artificial intelligence and 3D teeth tracking to coach you into a better brushing experience — all within the two-minute session.

The Oral-B iO will be available beginning August 2020, and though pricing isn’t yet available you can sign up on the Oral-B website to be notified as soon as it is. 

[Image credit: Oral-B]



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.

site design: Juxtaprose