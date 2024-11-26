These Bluetooth Trackers are Better than AirTags & Work with Any Phone

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Everyone needs to track something, whether it’s a pet, a piece of luggage, or their keys. So, Bluetooth trackers that use Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find My Device networks always make my gift ideas list. AirTags used to be my go-to, but they only work with iPhones and lack a built-in light and a rechargeable battery – key features of my current favorite, Pebblebee’s line of Universal trackers ($34.99, on sale for $24.99 for Black Friday).

Pebblebee’s line of trackers includes the keychain-ready Clip, the wallet-friendly Card, and the tiny Tag. All are rechargeable, water resistant (IPX6), and will play melodies, buzz, and light up, making them easy to find when you’re within Bluetooth range.

The light on the Clip gives it a huge advantage over the AirTag. Two large LED lights on the Clip blink when you “Play Sound” to find it. Having lost my keys under the sofa and in the bottom of large tote bags, the lights make the difference between quickly spotting my keys and spending frustrating minutes knowing they’re nearby but not seeing them.

Each of Pebblebee’s Universal trackers has a thoughtful design that meets different needs. Here are the pertinent specs to help you choose the right one.

Tag Universal

The Tag is the smallest of Pebblebee’s trackers and is meant to be placed in or stuck on objects you don’t want to lose. It comes with 3M mounting tape and a silicone cover for extra water resistance.

Dimensions: 1.02 x 1.57 x 0.18 inches

Weight: 0.23 ounces

Battery life: up to 8 months

Bluetooth range: up to 300 feet

Charger: Proprietary cable

Price: $34.99, Amazon Black Friday Deal: $24.99

Card Universal

The Card slides easily into wallets, laptop sleeves, and purses. It’s about the size of two stacked credit cards, so you’ll barely notice it’s there.

Dimensions: 2.12 x 3.35 x 0.11 inches

Weight: 0.5 ounces

Battery life: up to 18 months

Bluetooth range: up to 500 feet

Charger: Proprietary cable

Price: $34.99, Black Friday Deal: $24.99

Clip Universal

The Clip has a hole built-in for easy clipping on a keychain or backpack. There’s even a key ring in the box.

Dimensions: 1.77 x 1.49 x 0.33 inches

Weight: 0.28 ounces

Battery life: up to 12 months

Bluetooth range: up to 500 feet

Charger: USB-C cable

Price: $34.99, Amazon Black Friday Deal: $24.99

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]

Suzanne Kantra founded Techlicious 15+ years ago and has been covering consumer technology for more than 20 years. She was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she hosted the radio show “Living with Technology," and served as Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science Magazine. She has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.